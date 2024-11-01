What Trump and Harris say about work, from overtime to wagesExBulletin





(Left) Kamala Harris participates in a pro-union march in Los Angeles on October 2, 2019; (Right) Donald Trump visited a McDonald's restaurant in Feasterville-Trevose, Pennsylvania on October 20, 2024. Mario Tama/Getty Images; Win McNamee/Getty Images .

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump both promised to improve the lives of working people if elected. But the presidential candidates' positions differ widely on many issues affecting workers, including the minimum wage, overtime pay and the power of unions.

Here are five key issues that distinguish candidates:

1. Minimum wage

The federal minimum wage has been set at $7.25 an hour since 2009. Harris called it a “poverty wage,” noting that it amounts to $15,000 a year for full-time workers. She told NBC News she wants to increase it to at least $15 an hour, recognizing she needs congressional support for the change.

During a presidential debate four years ago, Trump said he would consider a federal minimum wage of $15 an hour if it didn't hurt small businesses. Last month, during a photo op at a McDonald's, the former president sidestepped a question about whether he favored raising the minimum wage, instead praising workers and the franchises that employ them .

2. Overtime pay

Many Americans are working overtime, something both candidates appear to acknowledge. But they differ on the question of who should be entitled to time-and-a-half pay for work exceeding 40 hours per week.

Earlier this year, the Biden-Harris administration finalized a rule making 4 million additional workers eligible for overtime pay. The rule faces multiple legal challenges.

As president, Trump refused to champion an Obama-era rule, instead enacting his own rule, which resulted in significantly reducing the number of people eligible for overtime pay.

Project 2025, the Heritage Foundation's blueprint for a second Trump presidency, proposes an overhaul of federal overtime rules that would give employers more flexibility.

Trump has tried to distance himself from the document. But during campaign events this fall, he admitted that as a private-sector employer, he hated paying overtime and sometimes hired more workers to avoid it.

“I'd say, 'No, find me 10 other guys. I don't want to have time and a half,'” Trump said in Saginaw, Michigan, on October 3.

Yet Trump tried to use the issue to win over working-class voters, launching a proposal to make overtime wages tax-exempt. Many policy analysts have criticized the idea, estimating that it could cost the government well over $1 trillion in tax revenue over the next decade.

Furthermore, Trump, followed by Harris, have proposed eliminating taxes on tips. The Yale Budget Lab estimates that even this more limited measure would significantly increase the budget deficit while exacerbating inequality.

3. Job creation in the manufacturing sector

It is clear that no president will be able to restore America's former manufacturing glory. But Trump managed to lure many white working-class voters into his fold by promising to restore and protect their manufacturing jobs, including lowering the corporate tax rate for domestic manufacturers and imposing tariffs customs duties on all imported products.

Economists, however, warned that Trump's proposed tariffs would lead to higher prices everywhere, including for U.S. manufacturers.

Harris tried to get those votes back. She points to legislative victories over the past four years, including the CHIPS and Science Act and the Inflation Reduction Act, which have created manufacturing and construction jobs. She pledged to expand tax credits for companies that create union jobs in steel, iron and other areas of manufacturing and to prioritize retooling existing factories in cities industrial.

Both candidates said they would seek to remove regulatory burdens on manufacturers, allowing them to build new factories more quickly.

4. Unions

Where the two candidates perhaps differ most is on their vision of unions.

Harris wants to strengthen unions and is committed to passing the PRO Act. Legislation, intended to make it easier for workers to unionize, has been stalled in Congress for years. She called on the federal government to be a model employer, giving federal employee unions a bigger seat at the table and asking agencies to ensure their employees know they have the right to join a union.

Under the Biden-Harris administration, the National Labor Relations Board, the federal agency responsible for adjudicating labor disputes, has taken an aggressive approach to protecting workers' rights to organize and bargain collectively. Critics accuse the agency of interpreting these rights as too broad. Several companies, including SpaceX and Amazon, have filed lawsuits challenging the constitutionality of the NLRB's very existence.

In contrast, while in the White House, Trump gutted federal employee unions and expressed support for right-to-work laws, which weaken unions by allowing workers to refuse to pay union dues . He filled the Department of Labor and the National Labor Relations Board with pro-business appointees. The 2025 Project details other steps it could take to render unions powerless.

In an interview with SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk in August, Trump joked that he liked Musk's approach to workers. They go on strike and you say, “It's okay, you're all gone.” You are all gone. Every single one of you is gone, Trump said.

Still, the former president enjoys strong support among certain pockets of union workers. In an informal poll conducted by the Teamsters union this summer, Teamsters members said they preferred Trump to Harris by a 2-to-1 margin.

5. Non-competition

Noncompete agreements, which prevent workers from taking a job at a competing company or starting their own, have not been a hot topic in the presidential race. Yet the future of these employment clauses could depend on who wins the election.

An estimated 30 million Americans have signed non-compete agreements with their employers. The Federal Trade Commission voted in April along party lines to ban such deals, saying they suppress wages and stifle innovation.

The ban faced immediate legal challenges, and in August a Trump-appointed federal judge in Texas blocked the rule from taking effect nationwide. U.S. District Judge Ada Brown ruled in favor of Ryan LLC, a Dallas tax services firm, finding that the FTC had effectively exceeded its authority.

The FTC appealed the decision.

Although non-competes are not something Harris has talked about on the campaign trail, she has previously expressed support for the FTC's ban, calling such agreements “anti-worker.”

Trump also did not address the issue of non-compete in his campaign.

Notably, among the lawyers representing Ryan LLC in its lawsuit against the FTC is Eugene Scalia, who served as Trump's Labor Secretary from 2019 to 2021.

And in 2016, Politico reported that the Trump campaign included a broad non-compete clause in its own employment contracts, prohibiting staff, volunteers, contractors and employees of contractors from working with any other campaign presidential election during the election.

