



Jakarta (ANTARA) – Executive Director of Indonesian Political Parameters (PPI) Adi Prayitno assessed DKI Jakarta gubernatorial candidate Ridwan Kamil's meeting with President Prabowo Subianto and 7th President Joko Widodo as a signal of 100 support for hundred to the Ridwan-Suswono couple (RIDO) in Jakarta 2024. Pilkada. “The political message that is clearly visible is that the three cannot be separated in the current political constellation. This means that Prabowo, Jokowi, Ridwan Kamil and KIM Plus form a single political force that cannot be separated from each other” , said Adi in Jakarta. Friday. Ridwan Kamil met for two consecutive days with President Prabowo and the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo. The meeting with President Prabowo Subianto and Ridwan Kamil took place at the Padang Restaurant in the Sabang area, Central Jakarta, Thursday (10/31). Meanwhile, Ridwan Kamil's meeting with Jokowi took place on Friday afternoon at his residence in Sumber, Solo, Central Java. This message was reflected not only in the meeting held by these personalities in the middle of the simultaneous regional elections of 2024, but also through the information provided by the Palace. The Palace said the meeting between Prabowo and Ridwan Kamil at a restaurant in Central Jakarta was based solely on the closeness between the two figures. The palace also said there was no other evidence. “Of course, this is what he really wants to convey politically. Personally, politically, Prabowo of course prefers Ridwan Kamil. In fact, one could say that he supports Ridwan Kamil 100 percent,” he said. explain. Through this meeting, Prabowo and Jokowi emphasized their political position. Adi also read that the meeting could strengthen support for the Ridwan Kamil-Suswono couple in the Jakarta legislative elections. “That the Indonesian Advanced Coalition (KIM) parties, KIM and KIM Plus voters, are all loyal to Ridwan Kamil-Suswono. This is the message that Ridwan Kamil seems to want to convey during the meeting between Ridwan Kamil and Prabowo Subianto,” he said. said. Another message that Adi read during the meeting between Ridwan Kamil and Jokowi was confirmation that KIM Plus in Jakarta was working perfectly. Together with the volunteers who expressed their support for the Ridwan Kamil-Suswono duo, they will try to win the duo. This also avoids problems and stories about KIM Plus's incomplete support for the couple. “This is confirmation that KIM Plus or KIM in general has strong political support, there is no story that KIM Plus does not fully and fully support Ridwan Kamil,” he said. Adi also mentioned the meetings with Prabowo and Jokowi and stressed that anyone claiming to be on behalf of KIM and KIM Plus should strongly support Ridwan Kamil and Suswono. Journalist: Syaiful Hakim

Editor: Ade Sister Junida

Copyright © ANTARA 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.antaranews.com/berita/4437961/rk-bertemu-prabowo-dan-jokowi-jadi-sinyal-dukungan-di-pilkada

