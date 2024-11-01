Ridwan Kamil brings Bogor Lapis package during his meeting with Jokowi





Ridwan Kamil met with Jokowi in Solo. Metrotvnews.com/Triawati

Solo: Candidate for Governor of Special Jakarta Region Serial Number 01 Ridwan Kamil met with President Joko Widodo at his private residence in Sumber, Banjarsari, Solo on Friday, November 1, 2024. On this occasion, Ridwan Kamil brought memories Bogor layer cake for Jokowi. Getting out of the gray Inova car with the license plate H 1814 FC, Ridwan Kamil was seen arriving at Jokowi's private residence at around 2:38 p.m. WIB. Ridwan Kamil then held a closed-door meeting with Jokowi. When the media team had the opportunity to take photos of the two of them, a pink bag was seen on the table. When asked about the contents of the bag, Ridwan Kamil said the bag contained a typical Bogor layer cake. “The bag is a Bogor layer cake. Pak Jokowi has lived in Bogor for a long time, I hope he becomes his favorite so that he remembers living in the land of Bogor,” he said in Solo, Friday, November 1, 2024. Before meeting Jokowi, Ridwan Kamil also met with President Prabowo Subianto. The meeting took place on Thursday, October 31, 2024 at Garuda Restaurant, Central Jakarta. “I am friends with Pak Prabowo. I am not IKN Curator Yes, so I'm talking about IKN and I didn't say congratulations as president of TKD. West Java cast the highest number of votes, 16.6 million votes, or 58 percent. The inauguration was busy, there was a rush. “Thank God, yesterday we were able to invite him to dinner, he was happy to eat Padang in the evening,” he explained.

