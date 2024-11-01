Federal government lets China buy land near US military installations





Chinese companies and Chinese nationals are purchasing farmland across the United States, disproportionately located near major military installations. This includes land near Fort Liberty in Fayetteville, North Carolina (formerly Fort Bragg). The New York Post, in an article analyzing the security threat posed by these purchases, note that Fort Liberty is surrounded by Chinese-owned farmland within a 30-mile radius. Fort Liberty is the the biggest military base in the United States in terms of personnel and is home to several American airborne and special operations units, including the famous 82nd Airborne Division. The base also contains two major airfields used for global airlift operations and which would play a central role in coordinating the deployment of troops in a potential major conflict. Fort Liberty is also home to, among others, the U.S. Army Special Operations Command and the Army Reserve Command. Despite the sensitive nature of Fort Liberty, the U.S. government stood idly by while companies from the People's Republic of China purchased large tracts of land in close proximity to the base. Chinese ownership of American land has increase by 550% over the past decade, with China owning no land in North Carolina until 2010. Today, Chinese companies own nearly 50,000 acres of farmland in North Carolina in 28 of the state's 100 counties. In fact, North Carolina represents 13% Chinese-owned farmland in the United States. Much of this farmland is located near Fort Liberty. The presence of these PRC-owned lands near Fort Liberty poses a national security risk. The New York Post note that the land could be used by Chinese agents, under the guise of agriculture, to establish reconnaissance missions [sites]install tracking technology, use radar and infrared scanning to view bases, or try flying drones above them to monitor military sites. Chinese agents could also watch to learn patterns of U.S. troop movements at base, noting changes in those movements to anticipate U.S. deployments or see how the United States would respond to major international incidents. These concerns about Chinese espionage are already confirmed by concrete examples, as there have been numerous incidents in recent years involving Chinese tourists. enter restricted military sites and attempting to take photos and videos. Some counter that farmland is owned by Chinese companies and not the Chinese government itself and therefore does not pose a national security risk. This reasoning is seriously flawed. China does not have independent private company like liberalized Western countries. Instead, the Chinese communist government maintains its influence over all companies headquartered in China, meaning that any investments by these companies benefit from the tacit approval (or even guidance) of the government. The United States cannot continue to ignore Chinese entities becoming owners of land that is in a prime position to be used for espionage against our military. The next administration must do more to ensure that Fort Liberty and other installations are protected from this type of malign foreign influence, perhaps by banning companies linked to the Chinese government from purchasing land within a 100-mile radius of the military installations. The safety of our men and women in uniform, the communities around our military installations in places like Fayetteville, and our nation as a whole must come first.

