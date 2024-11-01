No one in Congress can lie like PM: Udit Raj, Siddaramaiah slam Modi for targeting Kharge over his election promises





Congress leaders on Friday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for targeting the grand old party and its chief Mallikarjun Kharge over his election promises and said no one in the party could lie like PM Modi.

In a series of tweets, PM Modi said the Congress Party is realizing the hard way that it is easy to make unreal promises, but implementing them properly is difficult, if not impossible.

Modi's comment follows Kharge's that the party's state units should make promises that are properly budgeted and not lead to financial problems.

However, Congress quickly rejected the allegations and said the Indian government was not keeping its promises. They blame us for non-delivery. But on our part, we are keeping our promises, said Congress general secretary KC Venugopal.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also tagged Modi and said that before pointing fingers at the Congress, take a good look at the disastrous legacy of the BJP in Karnataka.

We keep all the promises we made to our people, the 5 guarantees implemented with a budget greater than 52,000 crore and counting 52,903 crore capital expenditure to build the future of Karnataka. And the irony? While Karnataka contributes significantly to the Union coffers, your government is depriving us of our rightful share to prevent us from implementing guarantee schemes.

Siddaramaiah said that for every rupee given by Karnataka, they get only 13 paise in return.

This is not cooperative federalism; its pure and simple exploitation. While the Congress in Karnataka has kept its promises, the BJP continues to let down Indians across the country, Karnataka CM added in an article on X.

Congress leader Udit Raj said no one in the party could lie like PM Modi.

He spoke of 2 million jobs, 15 Lakhs in accounts, on doubling farmers' income, on houses for everyone till 2022. He did nothing but didn't even apologize, ANI reported quoting Udit Raj.

He further added that Kharge and the Congress party have warned that we should only promise what can be implemented. They are liars. We tell the truth.

