Donald Trump says Liz Cheney is a war hawk who should face guns pointed at her





Unlock the US Election Countdown newsletter for free

The stories that count on money and politics in the race for the White House

Donald Trump slammed Liz Cheney, his Republican critic, as a radical war hawk who should take a shot at him, sparking immediate criticism of his violent rhetoric from Democratic rival Kamala Harris' campaign.

The Republican presidential candidate made the comments Thursday evening in Arizona at a campaign event with fiery right-wing media host Tucker Carlson, just days before next Tuesday's U.S. election.

He is a radical war hawk. Let's put her with a gun there with nine cannons shooting at her, okay? » Trump said. Let's see how she feels, you know, when the guns are pointed in her face.

The comments sparked outrage from Harris' campaign, which said Trump was talking about sending a prominent Republican to the firing squad.

Speaking later to reporters in Nevada, Harris said: Anyone who wants to be president of the United States and uses this kind of violent rhetoric is clearly disqualified and unqualified to be president.

Trump attempted to defuse the furor over his words later Friday.

All I say about Liz Cheney is that she is a War Hawk, and a stupid one at that, but she wouldn't have the guts to fight, he wrote on his media platform social. His father decimated the Middle East and other places and got rich from it. He caused a lot of DEATHS and probably never thought about it. This is not what we want to run our country!

Cheney, who is the daughter of former Republican Vice President Dick Cheney, supported Harris and campaigned with her in the final weeks of the White House race.

Cheney became a central figure in Republican opposition to Trump after co-chairing a congressional commission investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attacks on the U.S. Capitol.

Cheney and his father, the principal architect of the Iraq War, are seen as representatives of the traditional hawkish wing of the Republican Party and support U.S. military intervention abroad, including military aid to Ukraine .

After losing her House seat to a pro-Trump rival in her home state of Wyoming, Cheney continued to attack Trump as a threat to American democracy, the Constitution and traditional conservative values .

Liz Cheney, right, during a town hall with Kamala Harris in Michigan on October 21 Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

In response to Trump's comments in Arizona, she said on X: This is how dictators destroy free nations. They threaten with death those who speak against them. We cannot entrust our country and our freedom to a petty, vindictive, cruel and unstable man who wants to be a tyrant.

Harris said she hasn't spoken to Cheney since Trump's comments, but said she has shown herself to be a true patriot during a very difficult time in our country.

Trump has often vowed to seek revenge against the enemy in America, stoking fears that he will use the justice system as a tool to pursue his political opponents. But the threat of violence against one of his prominent critics will exacerbate fears that the United States could slide into authoritarianism if Trump defeats Harris on Tuesday.

The 2024 presidential campaign has been characterized by violence, including two assassination attempts against Trump, as well as extreme rhetoric.

Republicans criticized President Joe Biden's comment earlier this year that Trump should be on target. Trump's campaign also recently took advantage of the president's apparent description of Maga supporters as trash, while Harris' camp highlighted racist comments made at Trump's recent rally in New York.

Trump's attack on Cheney comes as Harris attempts to gain ground among conservative voters opposed to the Republican nominee and many of whom voted for Nikki Haley, the former US ambassador to the UN, in the Republican primary earlier This year.

This article has been updated to more fully reflect Trump's remarks.

Video: America Divided: Women Voting for Trump | FT films

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/5beac159-622a-4896-96ba-0d5dc0b7d21e The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos