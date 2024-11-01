



Bonfire night revelers are being urged not to travel to an event in Sussex due to overcrowding concerns as more than 200 injuries have been reported since 2019. Sussex Police have urged people not to attend Lewes Bonfire Night as serious concerns remain over too many people on the historic market town's narrow streets. Law enforcement added that 17 people were taken to hospital and 212 injuries were reported during the celebrations over the past five years, many of them injured on the procession routes and by firecrackers and other fireworks. The East Sussex town is famous for burning effigies of controversial politicians and celebrities on Bonfire Night each year. An effigy of Boris Johnson and Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg from a previous year (Gareth Fuller/PA) The effigies are paraded through the narrow streets before being burned in front of thousands of spectators. Trains will stop at Lewes and four of the surrounding towns from 5pm, while the last train to London Victoria will leave at 3.54pm, although November 5 falls on a weekday. The force reminded commuters to plan ahead and not be surprised by train changes and road closures in place. Becky Cooke, Lewes District Council's director of tourism, said those living outside Lewes can watch a live video broadcast of the event on Rocket FM in order to tune in to the celebrations without the need for add to the risk of overpopulation in the city. Sussex Police Chief Superintendent Howard Hodges added: Unfortunately, every year when the event takes place we make arrests, including for offenses such as assault (including against police officers ), criminal damage and drug possession. This is clearly not acceptable. Our officers will be supporting partner agencies and Lewes District Council on this evening to ensure public safety, and we are determined to ensure this is an event that everyone can enjoy safely .

