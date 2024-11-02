Donald Trump and Kamala Harris hold rallies on Saturday





Donald Trump holds rallies in Gastonia and Greensboro, Kamala Harris visits Charlotte on last day of early voting

Updated: 2:18 p.m. EDT November 1, 2024

Former President Donald Trump will return to North Carolina for the final day of early voting. First, he will be in Gastonia at noon. speaking at the Gastonia Municipal Airport, located at 1126 Gaston Day Road in Gastonia. Doors will open at 8 a.m. For tickets, register here. He will then deliver remarks at a rally in Greensboro on Saturday, November 2 at 7:30 p.m. The rally will take place at the First Horizon Coliseum, formerly Greensboro Coliseum, located at 1921 West Gate City Boulevard. in Greensboro. Doors are scheduled to open at 3:30 p.m. Click here for general admission tickets. Kamala Harris will also be in Charlotte the same day, hosting a rally and concert. Actress Kerry Washington is expected to deliver a speech, while several artists, including Jon Bon Jovi and Khalid, will perform.

Former President Donald Trump will return to North Carolina for the final day of early voting.

First, he will be in Gastonia at noon.

He will speak at the Gastonia Municipal Airport, located at 1126 Gaston Day Road in Gastonia. Doors will open at 8 a.m. For tickets, register here.

He will then deliver remarks at a rally in Greensboro on Saturday, November 2 at 7:30 p.m. The rally will take place at First Horizon Coliseum, formerly Greensboro Coliseum, located at 1921 West Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.

Doors are scheduled to open at 3:30 p.m.

Click here for general admission tickets.

Kamala Harris will also be in Charlotte the same day to hold a rally and concert. Actress Kerry Washington is expected to give a speech, while several artists, including Jon Bon Jovi and Khalid, will perform.

