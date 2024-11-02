Bibek Debroy ji was a remarkable scholar: PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to best economist | Latest news India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the death of Bibek Debroy, Chairman of the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council, describing him as a leading scholar. Modi also said that he would cherish Bibek Debroy's ideas and passion for academic discourse. Debroy was 69 years old. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over the death of Bibek Debroy, Chairman of the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council. (X/Narendra Modi) Dr. Bibek Debroy Ji was a remarkable scholar, proficient in various fields such as economics, history, culture, politics, spirituality and much more. Through his works, he left an indelible mark on the Indian intellectual landscape. Beyond his contributions to public policies, he loved working on our ancient texts, making them accessible to young people, Modi wrote on X, sharing a photo with Bibek Debroy. Sharing another photo with him, Modi said: I have known Dr Debroy for many years. I will fondly remember his ideas and his passion for academic discourse. Saddened by his death. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also paid tribute to Debroy, describing him as an excellent academician and adding, “Deeply saddened by the demise of Dr Bibek Debroy. He was a distinguished economist, a prolific author as well as an excellent academician. He will be admired for his policy guidance on economic issues and his remarkable contributions to the development of India. His newspaper columns have enriched and enlightened millions of people. Dr. Debroy leaves behind a lasting legacy in the world of economics, academia and literature. My sincere condolences to his family and friends. May the Almighty grant Sadgati to the departed. Om Shanti. Debroy was awarded the Padma Shri, India's fourth highest civilian honor, in 2015 in recognition of his contributions. Learn more about Bibek Debroy Bibek Debroy was Chairman of the Indian Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council. He was appointed chancellor of the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE), a deemed university, in July 2024. However, he resigned in September after the Bombay High Court granted interim relief to the vice-president. chancellor Ajit Ranade, who had previously been removed from his role. Debroy was also a member of the NITI Aayog until June 5, 2019. A prolific author and editor, he has contributed extensively to academic literature with numerous books, articles and editorials in various journals. Debroy completed his schooling from Ramakrishna Mission School in Narendrapur, followed by studies at Presidency College, Kolkata; Delhi School of Economics; and Trinity College, Cambridge, according to the official website. His academic and professional career includes positions at Presidency College (1979-83), the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics in Pune (1983-87) and the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade in Delhi (1987-93). Between 1993 and 1998, he led a legal reform project for the Ministry of Finance in partnership with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP). His experience further includes positions in the Ministry of Economic Affairs (1994-95), National Council of Applied Economic Research (1995-96) and Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Contemporary Studies (1997-2005). From 2005 to 2006, Debroy was associated with the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and from 2007 to 2015, he contributed significantly to the Center for Policy Research.

