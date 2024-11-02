Its major political drama Colorado Hometown Weekly

< slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:66.6667%"/>

This combination of images created on May 14, 2020 shows recent portraits of Chinese President Xi Jinping (right) and U.S. President Donald Trump. US President Donald Trump said on May 14, 2020, that he was in no mood to speak with China's Xi Jinping, darkly warning that he could cut ties with the rival superpower over its handling of the pandemic of coronavirus. “I have a really good relationship, but right now I don’t want to talk to him,” Trump told Fox Business. (Jim Watson/Peter Klaunzer/AFP/Pool/Getty Images/TNS)

By Stephanie Yang, Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES This is one of the few points of agreement between the American presidential candidates: China constitutes a major threat to the United States.

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump campaigned firmly against Chinese competition. And no wonder: surveys show that US opinion of China has fallen to an all-time low.

But how do the Chinese perceive the American elections?

The Times spoke with Yawei Liu, founding editor of the US-China Perception Monitor. Based in Atlanta, where Liu is a senior adviser on China at the Carter Center, the organization collects information from Chinese academics and opinion leaders, opinion surveys and Chinese media reports.

The conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

What do the Chinese think of this presidential election?

The Chinese are literally fascinated by this election.

They are intrigued by the rise and fall of President Biden. They are excited by the prospect that a woman of color could become, for the first time, president of the United States. And they're certainly trying to understand why someone like Trump can have such a long political life, despite all the scandals, despite the fact that half the country hates him, despite all the problems that would disqualify any other politician.

In China, there is no outlet for any political participation. So read [about] and commenting on this American election satisfies some of these desires to engage.

What was surprising about this election compared to previous ones?

In 2000, we had Chinese government officials and academics here in the United States observing the elections. And when they got up the next day, there was still no president. From then on, the US elections became a very fascinating topic for the Chinese elite. Then, in 2016, there was the surprise winner, Donald Trump.

This election, because of the assassination attempts, because of Biden's abrupt departure from the race, because of [the] With the rapid rise of Kamala Harris, there are so many of these things that are not typically associated with mature democracies. This is high political drama.

Chinese media portray the candidate chaos and campaign cycle as a symbol of the failures of American democracy. Do the Chinese see things this way?

They are divided into two camps.

One says the US election is about money and people like Elon Musk. And also that if Trump loses, he will say the election was stolen. This camp therefore believes that this is a sign that democracy is not working. It is a sign that the United States has declined as a superpower.

But there is also the other camp which says that the fact that a few days before the elections, we still do not know who will win, this highlights the strength of American democracy. These are real, competitive and transparent elections.

So, depending on where you stand on the ideological spectrum, you may find evidence to support your own argument.

Does China think one candidate would be better than the other for its own interests?

There is a bipartisan consensus that China poses an existential threat to the United States, far greater than Russia.

If Harris wins, it will likely repeat President Biden's current China policy.

But the Chinese should probably expect surprises if Trump becomes president. If he says the United States doesn't want to defend Taiwan, that's probably something China would like to hear.

The personality, the character of the president that probably has the greatest impact.

How has China's perception of Trump changed since his last election in 2016?

The majority of China's well-informed elite probably did not believe he could be elected. What was even more surprising was that he was the first candidate to turn his campaign rhetoric into policy. You look at Clinton, in 1992 [he] declared that he would bring down dictators from Baghdad to Beijing. Look at George W. Bush saying that the United States and China are rivals and that they would compete. But once elected, they quickly forgot what they were talking about, particularly in the case of China. It was Trump who put [his tough talk] to work.

Then the Capitol riot came as a big surprise to many Chinese, because American democracy was known for the peaceful transfer of power.

But Trump defied him and tried to overturn the election result. At the time, many did not believe that he could really become a candidate this year, because he had been convicted. Now they are simply holding their breath to see who emerges victorious on November 5.

Traditionally, the informed view of the American political system has been that freedom of the press, the checks and balances of mature political institutions, and the rule of law will foster cleaner, more effective, and more decent political leaders. The rise of Trump has certainly shattered these beliefs and made people even more doubtful about the usefulness of this policy. [the] Western democratic system.

What do the Chinese think of Harris?

They are perfectly aware that if she wins, it is a sign of the dynamism of American democracy. In 2008, Obama was elected, it was very inspiring. In 2024, if she wins, it will definitely be a miracle and it will probably be an inspiration story again, because any dream can come true in this country called the United States. It is easier to associate Trump with the weakening of American institutions.

His vice presidential pick, Tim Walz, has teaching experience in China. What do the Chinese think?

Taking trips to China, understanding Chinese culture, having friends in China, does not mean that as vice president, if he wins, he will be more friendly towards China.

You have Kevin Rudd from Australia. Initially, the election of a Chinese-speaking prime minister in 2007 generated much enthusiasm among Australians. But he actually had a very harsh policy towards China.

Then there's Gary Locke, the United States' first Chinese-American ambassador to China in 2011. He doesn't have a particularly friendly demeanor, at least as reported by Chinese media.

And now Katherine Tai is the current US trade representative, and she's tougher on China than anyone.

How did the Chinese media cover this election?

The Chinese media are doing everything they can to report on this election.

There is very little censorship on what can be reported. They don't like to explain the way they talk about China. Other than that, it's just open game as to how you can cover this election.

There is also a new phenomenon: more and more people are getting their information from social networks.

I remember in 2020, a blog that I wrote [on the Chinese site Baidu] could have over millions of views in 24 hours. This shows how interested Chinese readers are.

Chinese state media tends to portray the United States in serious decline, as evidenced by the January 6 riots, lack of preparedness for the pandemic, deteriorating race relations and a political process dominated by money.

Many in China also believe that the United States is doing everything possible to contain China's rise. Although some of these perceptions are supported by carefully selected evidence, China's overall perception of the United States cannot be called objective and fair.

2024 Los Angeles Times. Visit tolatimes.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.









