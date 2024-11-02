Its major political drama Colorado Hometown Weekly

Connect with us

This combination of images created on May 14, 2020 shows recent portraits of Chinese President Xi Jinping (right) and U.S. President Donald Trump. US President Donald Trump said on May 14, 2020, that he was in no mood to speak with China's Xi Jinping, darkly warning that he could cut ties with the rival superpower over its handling of the pandemic of coronavirus. “I have a really good relationship, but right now I don’t want to talk to him,” Trump told Fox Business. (Jim Watson/Peter Klaunzer/AFP/Pool/Getty Images/TNS)

By Stephanie Yang, Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES This is one of the few points of agreement between the American presidential candidates: China constitutes a major threat to the United States.

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump campaigned firmly against Chinese competition. And no wonder: surveys show that US opinion of China has fallen to an all-time low.

But how do the Chinese perceive the American elections?

The Times spoke with Yawei Liu, founding editor of the US-China Perception Monitor. Based in Atlanta, where Liu is a senior adviser on China at the Carter Center, the organization collects information from Chinese academics and opinion leaders, opinion surveys and Chinese media reports.

The conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

What do the Chinese think of this presidential election?

The Chinese are literally fascinated by this election.

They are intrigued by the rise and fall of President Biden. They are excited by the prospect that a woman of color could become, for the first time, president of the United States. And they're certainly trying to understand why someone like Trump can have such a long political life, despite all the scandals, despite the fact that half the country hates him, despite all the problems that would disqualify any other politician.

In China, there is no outlet for any political participation. So read [about] and commenting on this American election satisfies some of these desires to engage.

What was surprising about this election compared to previous ones?

In 2000, we had Chinese government officials and academics here in the United States observing the elections. And when they got up the next day, there was still no president. From then on, the US elections became a very fascinating topic for the Chinese elite. Then, in 2016, there was the surprise winner, Donald Trump.

This election, because of the assassination attempts, because of Biden's abrupt departure from the race, because of [the] With the rapid rise of Kamala Harris, there are so many of these things that are not typically associated with mature democracies. This is high political drama.

Chinese media portray the candidate chaos and campaign cycle as a symbol of the failures of American democracy. Do the Chinese see things this way?

They are divided into two camps.

