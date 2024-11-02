Trump advocates nine-barrel shooting at Liz Cheney





Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump aimed violent rhetoric at former Republican Rep. Liz Cheney on Thursday, criticizing her past support for military action and saying she should face nine barrels being fired at her as a result, his latest plea for violence against his rivals.

She's a radical war hawk, let's put her with a rifle there with nine cannons shooting at her, okay? And let's see how she feels about it, you know, when the guns are pointed in her face, the former president and convicted felon said at an event in Glendale, Arizona, moderated by commentator Tucker Carlson.

Cheney, a former member from Wyoming and former chairman of the House GOP Conference, was vice chairman of the House select committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob. Most recently, Cheney supported and campaigned with Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee.

One of the few Republicans in Congress to ever criticize Trump, Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, did not hold back in her response, posted on X, formerly known on Twitter.

This is how dictators destroy free nations. They threaten death to those who speak against them, Cheney wrote. We cannot entrust our country and our freedom to a petty, vindictive, cruel and unstable man who wants to be a tyrant.

Trump, whom a New York civil jury found responsible for sexual abuse last year, and his surrogates have criticized Democrats for such descriptions of him, accusing them of two failed assassination attempts and an escalation violent rhetoric.

But Trump has repeatedly suggested and called for violence against his political enemies, including encouraging his supporters at rallies to bring down protesters.

In recent weeks, he has floated the idea that, if re-elected, he would send federal law enforcement and active-duty U.S. military troops to arrest some of his political and legal enemies, including Democratic Rep. California's Adam B. Schiff, a former Trump impeachment manager who is on track to easily win a Senate seat.

The former president also attacked former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, his top uniformed military adviser, saying he should face treason charges and be executed.

In a September 2023 social media post, Trump expressed outrage over a phone call Milley had with senior Chinese officials after the Jan. 6 insurrection to assure them that the United States was stable. This is such an egregious act that, once upon a time, the punishment would have been DEATH! Trump wrote in September 2023 about Milley.

Milley, still chairman of the Joint Chiefs, told CBS News at the time in response to Trump's call for his execution that I am a soldier, adding: I have been faithful and loyal to the Constitution of the United States for 44 and a half years, and my family and I have sacrificed a lot for this country, my mother and father before them.

And you know, even though these comments are directed at me, they're also directed at the military establishment, and there are 2.1 million of us in uniform and the American people can argue to the bank that all of us, every single one of us 'All of us, from the rank and file to the general, were faithful to this Constitution, Milley said.

Milley also claimed that nothing inappropriate or traitorous was said during that January 2021 call with Chinese officials.

But in a sobering revelation, the country's top military official at the time said it had been forced to beef up security.

I took adequate safety precautions, he told CBS. I wish these comments hadn't been made. But they were. And I will take appropriate measures to keep myself and my family safe.

Harris was on the campaign trail Thursday, repeating her warnings that another Trump term would erode the country's democratic principles and institutions. His campaign did not mince words in response to his call for Cheney's execution.

Donald Trump is so consumed with his grievances, with people he disagrees with and whom he considers political opponents, that he treats them like enemies. He has spent the last month speaking about the enemy from inside the United States, said Ian Sams, a senior campaign adviser and spokesman.

And now he's going after Liz Cheney with this dangerous and violent rhetoric. I mean, think about the contrast between these two candidates, Sams added. You have Donald Trump talking about sending a prominent Republican to the firing squad, and you have Vice President Harris talking about sending one to her cabinet. That's the difference in this race.

