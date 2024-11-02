Congress-sponsored culture of false promises: Intra-party row over free bus travel scheme in Karnataka triggers PM Modis attack | News from the political pulse





A day after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge called out Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar for sending the wrong message ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections by allegedly suggesting that the flagship program of the Karnataka government regarding free bus travel for women could be revised, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: On Friday, the Congress was finding out the hard way that it was easy to make unreal promises, but implementing them properly was difficult, if not impossible.

Addressing a Congress meeting in Bengaluru on Thursday, Kharge said: Looking at your five guarantees, I have announced five in Maharashtra. You (Shivakumar) said that we would abandon one of the guarantee schemes. You don't read the newspapers and I'm talking about what was reported. By saying that you are going to revise the diagram, you have created doubts. This benefited the opposition (in the state).

Kharge said the Congress central leadership had asked its Maharashtra unit to look into financial viability before announcing guarantees in its manifesto for the November 20 elections. I said they should not announce multiple guarantees, but they should announce it based on the available budget. Going beyond the budget will lead to financial problems. If there is no fund for roads, people will be angry,” Kharge said, adding that the party was keen to ensure that the guarantees announced before the elections were realistic. Kharge added, “We received a report 15 days ago and we will make an announcement in Nagpur or Mumbai. Addressing the Congress, PM Modi said in a series of messages on X, campaign after campaign, that they promise things to the people, which they also know they can never keep. Now they are seriously exposed in front of the people! He used #FakePromisesofCongress with his message. Check in all the states where Congress has governments today, in Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana, the development trajectory and financial health are going from bad to worse. Their so-called guarantees are not respected, which constitutes a terrible deception for the people of these States. The victims of such a policy are the poor, youth, farmers and women, who are not only denied the benefits of these promises, but also see their existing programs diluted, the Prime Minister wrote. Modi urged people to be vigilant against the Congress-sponsored culture of false promises. He said there was a growing realization across India that a vote for Congress would be a vote for non-governance, a poor economy and unprecedented plunder. “In Karnataka, the Congress is more busy with intra-party politics and looting instead of even caring about development. On top of that, they will also cancel existing programs. In Himachal Pradesh, salaries of civil servants are not paid on time. In Telangana, farmers are waiting for the promised waiver. Earlier, in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, they had promised certain benefits which were never implemented for five years. There are many examples of how Congress works,” Modi wrote. In response to the Prime Minister, Kharge wrote on X: “Lies, deception, falsification, loot and publicity are the 5 adjectives that best describe your government! Your drumbeat about a 100 day plan was a cheap PR stunt! » The Congress president questioned the Modi government, among other things, on unemployment, its promise to create “2 million jobs per year”, inflation and alleged corruption. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also slammed Modi saying he should take a hard look at the disastrous legacy of the BJP in the state. We are keeping all the promises we made to our people… The BJP left Karnataka plagued by 40% corruption commissions, draining resources that could have transformed lives. How successful have you been here? Strengthen corrupt practices, leave Karnataka saddled with debt and use propaganda to cover up your failures? Siddaramaiah wrote about X. Congress leader and former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and other senior Congress leaders also reacted to the PM's post and listed the achievements of their government. Clarification from Shivakumar The deputy CM said his comments were taken out of context. My statement was distorted. I only said that many economically empowered women working in the IT sector and multinational companies have expressed interest in paying for their tickets as they receive transportation allowance from their company. I said I would discuss it with the Minister of Transport. I never said that the guarantee system would be stopped, Shivakumar said on Thursday. He added: “There is absolutely no question of withdrawing any of the five guarantee schemes. But we cannot impose guarantee systems on those who do not want them. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made a public appeal for voluntary abandonment of LPG subsidies. I only said something similar could be done. As KPCC Chairman and Deputy CM, I reiterate that none of the projects will be withdrawn at any cost. These projects will continue not only for the next three and a half years but also for another five years during the next term of the Congress government. On Friday, Shivakumar said, the Karnataka guarantee model became a model at the national level. Even BJP-ruled states have copied our models. It's a matter of pride for us. Targeting the Congress, BJP spokesperson Ravi Shankar Prasad said at a press conference in Delhi on Friday: The Congress president said guarantees should be announced only on the basis of budget availability and financial arrangements. BJP would like to ask a very clear and categorical question to the esteemed Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge that you realize today that you should not make rash announcements and only those who have financial and budgetary provisions should do so. . Did he give this advice to his leader Rahul Gandhi? Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly R Ashoka said, “Overall, Karnataka is languishing without progress due to the selfish politics of Congress leaders and mismanagement without vision. Kannadigas are helpless without a government that addresses their problems. With entries from ENS Delhi

