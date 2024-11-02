Congress seriously exposed due to unreal promises: PM Modi | News from India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi NEW DELHI: Building on Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge's recent remarks on polls, Prime Minister Modi on Friday asserted that the opposition party is realizing the hard way that it is easy to make unreal promises, but implementing them correctly is difficult, if not impossible. Modi warned people to be vigilant against the Congress's culture of false promises.

Campaign after campaign, they (Congress) promise things to people, which they also know they can never keep. Now they are seriously exposed in front of people, Modi said in a series of posts on X with the hashtag #FakePromisesOfCongress. Kharge, commenting on Karnataka MP CM DK Shivakumar's statement acknowledging the problems of going ahead with a project, had stressed the need to consider budgetary constraints while making promises.

K harge called for careful consideration and warned that an unplanned approach could lead to financial hardship and negatively impact future generations. Highlighting the importance of fiscal responsibility, he said if central government failed to deliver on its commitments, it could lead to a bad reputation and hardship for the community.

The BJP, which has criticized the Congress and other rivals for making irresponsible promises, treated the remark as validation of its accusations. Check in any state where Congress has governments today, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana, the development trajectory and financial health are turning from bad to worse, PM Modi said in widening the attack on Rahul Gandhis khata khat promises.

Their so-called guarantees are not being fulfilled, which constitutes a terrible deception for the people of these States. The victims of such a policy are the poor, youth, farmers and women, who are not only denied the benefits of these promises, but also see their existing programs diluted, Modi added, his remarks expected to further fuel the political rivalry during the campaign for Maharashtra and Jharkhand polls.

Kharge responded to Modi by alleging that the prime minister was guilty of failing to fulfill many promises. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also intervened to assert that his government was committed to implementing the five safeguards. However, his intervention fueled perceptions of a growing rift between him and his deputy, with Modi suggesting that the people and the state are suffering because of the incessant bickering between Congress functionaries.

Making a veiled reference to the schism in the Congress in Karnataka, Modi said the party was busy in intra-party politics and looting instead of achieving development. In addition to this, they will also cancel existing programs, he added.

PM Modi said that even in Himachal Pradesh, salaries of government employees were not paid on time; in Telangana, farmers were waiting for the promised waiver. The Prime Minister said people will have to be vigilant about the culture of false promises .

We have seen recently how the people of Haryana are rejecting their lies and preferring a stable, progress-oriented and action-driven government. Across India, there is a growing realization that a vote for Congress is a vote for non-governance, a poor economy and unprecedented plunder. The people of India want development and progress, not the same old principle, he added.

Earlier, BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad had mockingly asked if Kharge had given his first gyan to Rahul, noting that the former Congress president often boasted about khata khat (immediate) money transfer to different segments of the population during the elections in case his party comes to power.

