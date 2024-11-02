Hear Jeffrey Epstein spill Donald Trump information at the White House on tape released by author Michael Wolff





Michael Wolff, the explosive chronicler of Donald Trump's four years in the White House, has released what he says is a recording of Jeffrey Epstein, who died in 2019, discussing Trump's White House team in detail.

Wolff released the tape on his podcast, Fire and Fury. He says it was made in a restaurant in 2017, most likely in the SoHo branch of Ladure, a Manhattan pastry shop. Epstein can be heard speaking over the din of the guests.

His people are fighting, Epstein tells Wolff on the recording, then he [Trump] poison the well outside.

He'll tell ten people that Bannons is a bastard and Priebus isn't doing a good job and Kellyanne has a big mouth, what do you think? Jamie Dimon [CEO of JPMorgan Chase] says you're trouble and I shouldn't keep you. And I spoke to [financier] Carl Icahn. And Carl thinks I need a new spokesperson.

He continues: So Kelly[anne]even though I hired Kellyanne's husband, Kellyanne is just too unpredictable. And then he says to Bannon, you know I really want to keep you but Kellyanne hates you.

Epstein is referring to former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus and former White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway, whose husband era, George Conway, was briefly considered for positions in Trump's Justice Department.

The recording appears to show that Epstein and Trump were close enough that the disgraced sex offender knew how Trump ran the White House: by dividing and conquering his staff.

Reince Priebus, Kellyanne Conway and, right, Steve Bannon watch as Trump signs an executive order in the Oval Office in January 2017. Pool/Getty Images

Wolff said he got about 100 hours of Epstein talking about the inner workings of the Trump White House and his deep, long-standing relationship with Donald Trump. Wolff provided nothing more than this clip of Epstein speaking in 2017.

Epstein had wanted Wolff to write his biography. (He also wanted New York Times reporter James B. Stewart, author of DisneyWar, to do it.)

Karoline Leavitt, national press secretary for Trump's 2024 election campaign, responded to Wolff's claims and the recording, in a statement to the Daily Beast:

Michael Wolff is a disgraced writer who regularly makes up lies in order to sell fiction books because he clearly has no morals or ethics. He waited until a few days before the election to launch outlandish false smears, all in an effort to engage in blatant election interference on behalf of Kamala Harris. He's a failed journalist who resorts to lying to get attention.

Donald Trump, Melania (Knauss) Trump, financier Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell pose together at the Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, February 12, 2000. (Photo by Davidoff Studios/Getty Images) Davidoff Studios / Getty Images

Epstein has not yet been identified by Wolff as one of his sources for Fire and Fury, the 2018 book about the Trump presidency, which reportedly earned him more than $13 million.

Wolff followed the book with two more Siege: Trump under Fire (2019) and Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Presidency (2021), which proved less successful. The Daily Mail recently hired him to cover Trump as a columnist, and he launched his podcast in June.

Trump and Epstein were filmed laughing together in a clip captured at Mar-a-Lago in 1992 by NBC. They were also photographed smiling next to each other at Trump's Palm Beach estate in 1997 and 2000.

Here are these two guys both driven by the need to do whatever they want with women: domination, submission and fun, Wolff says of the duo on his podcast. And one of them ends up in the darkest prison in the country and the other in the White House.

A Trump campaign source told the Beast that it is common knowledge that Trump severed ties with Epstein after sex trafficking allegations were made against his once-close friend.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thedailybeast.com/listen-to-jeffrey-epstein-spill-intel-on-donald-trumps-white-house-on-tape-released-by-author-michael-wolff/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos