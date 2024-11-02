Trump calls Liz Cheney a “war hawk,” saying to see how she feels “when the guns are in her face.”





Washington — Former President Donald Trump on Thursday attacked former Rep. Liz Cheney, one of his staunchest critics, calling her a “war hawk” and suggested she be sent into the firing line.

During a live interview with conservative personality Tucker Carlson in Glendale, Arizona, Trump insulted Cheney's intelligence and suggested she would have different opinions if she had guns pointed at her.

Cheney, Trump said, “is a very stupid, very stupid person. She's a radical war hawk. Let's put her there with a nine-barreled shotgun shooting at her. OK? Let's see what she thinks, you know when the guns are pointed in his face.”

The Republican presidential candidate added: “They're all war hawks when they sit in Washington in a nice building and say, 'Oh, gee, well, let's send 10,000 troops straight into the mouth of the 'enemy.' But she's a stupid person, and I used to… I had meetings with a lot of people, and she always wanted to go to war with people.”

Cheney responded to Trump's attacks on social media on Friday, writing that his comments demonstrated the actions of a dictator.

“This is how dictators destroy free nations. They threaten death to those who speak against them. We cannot entrust our country and our freedom to a petty, vindictive, cruel and unstable man who wants to be a tyrant,” she wrote, adding hashtags. declaring that “women will not be silenced” and “vote Kamala”.

Cheney endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president and has appeared on the campaign trail with the Democratic nominee as they work to persuade Republican voters who have soured on Trump to support the vice president.

Harris blasted Trump for his attack on Cheney and said his rhetoric targeting his political opponents had become increasingly violent.

“It has to be disqualifying,” she told reporters Friday after arriving in Wisconsin for a series of campaign events. “Anyone who wants to be president of the United States and uses this kind of violent rhetoric is clearly disqualified and unqualified to be president.”

The vice president said she had not spoken to Cheney since Trump's attack, but called her a “true patriot” who put the nation above her party.

“I know Liz Cheney well enough to know that she is tough, incredibly courageous and has proven herself to be a true patriot during a very difficult time our country is going through,” Harris said.

The Trump campaign doubled down on its comments Friday and accused the media of stoking anger just before Election Day.

“President Trump is 100% correct that warmongers like Liz Cheney are very quick to start wars and send other Americans to fight them, rather than fight them themselves,” said Karoline Leavitt, Trump campaign press secretary. “This is a continuation of the latest fake media outrage days before the election in a blatant attempt at interference on behalf of Kamala Harris.”

Cheney wasn't the only Republican official to draw Trump's ire during the event with Carlson. The former president called John Bolton, who served as Trump's national security adviser, a “true idiot” and “crazy.” Trump also blasted former Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a Republican from Illinois, as a “total piece of work,” and Rep. Adam Schiff, a Democrat from California, as a “watermelon head.”

The former president also reiterated that there is an “enemy within” who “would like to destroy our country.”

Olivia Rinaldi and Libby Cathey contributed to this report.

More from Melissa Quinn

Melissa Quinn is a politics reporter for CBSNews.com. She has written for media outlets including the Washington Examiner, the Daily Signal, and the Alexandria Times. Melissa covers American politics, with an emphasis on the Supreme Court and federal courts.

