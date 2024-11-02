Connect with us

Erdogan government arrests Kurdish CHP mayor in Istanbul

On Wednesday, the mayor of Esenyurt Municipality in Istanbul, Professor Ahmetzer of the Republican People's Party (CHP), was arrested and subsequently arrested for membership in the armed terrorist organization PKK/KCK.

The Interior Ministry announced that Istanbul Deputy Governor Can Aksoy had been appointed administrator of the municipality.

Ahmet Zer delivers a speech in Van [Photo by Mezopotamya Ajans / CC BY 3.0]

This arrest and the appointment of an administrator to replace an elected mayor constitute a blatant attack on fundamental democratic rights. President Recep Tayyip Erdoan's government has long sought to stifle political opposition through such undemocratic operations, building a police state.

This reactionary practice, to which the government systematically resorted after 2015 by dismissing elected mayors, particularly from the Kurdish nationalist movement, also means the Actually abolition of the constitutional right to vote and be elected.

According to the press release from the Istanbul General Prosecutor's Office, Ahmetzer's communications were intercepted because his name was mentioned in organizational documents… seized from members of a terrorist organization. It was claimed that during this 10-year period, zer had been in contact with PKK members on several occasions and had contacted Kongra-gel co-chairman Remzi Kartal on 14 occasions.

evket Tuci, one of the people he is accused of meeting, has been his lawyer for 17 years and was present when he testified before police and prosecutors in the case. Faik Kaplan, who made the money transfer mentioned in the accusation against Zer, said that his daughter was a tenant in Zer's house, that he paid the rent and that he had a rental contract.

It was also reported that zer belonged to the same tribe as Remzi Kartal, whom he last met in 2015, and that at that time various official meetings took place with Kartal in Europe as part of the process of peace. All of this demonstrates the fabricated nature of the accusations and the political nature of the case.

