Congress hits back at PM Modi's remarks on election promises

Updated: November 1, 2024 11:33 p.m. EAST

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India]November 1 (ANI): Karnataka Minister G Parameshwara on Friday dismissed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's allegations that the Congress party had failed to deliver on its promises in Karnataka, noting that the PM's criticism was just a politically driven “jealousy factor” electoral.

Parameshwara pointed out that the government has allocated Rs 56,000 crore in the budget for these safeguards, questioning Prime Minister Modi's motives behind his criticism.

“We have repeatedly said that whatever safeguards we have announced, we will implement them in Karnataka. Yes, it is a challenge for us. But we have definitely promised the people of Karnataka that we will implement them. We have planned around Rs 56,000. Millions of dollars in our budget for these guarantees. What is he talking about? The Prime Minister should know that whatever we have promised, we deliver. he declared.

“It's nothing but a jealousy factor… They notice something every time there is an election. Why didn't he talk about these things sooner? The Prime minister has every right to talk about something, he should have talked about it when we started implementing this,” the Karnataka minister added.

Congress MP Kunwar Danish Ali also reacted to PM Modi's allegations and said the PM's words were an acceptance of his own broken promises.

“After Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge's statement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tweet proves that one should not make such promises which cannot be kept. Narendra Modi accepted that he could not give 2 million jobs to youth He accepted that he could not provide Rs 15 Lakhs in each account. He accepted that he could not double the income of farmers. of its mistakes, under pressure from Congress,” he said.

Congress leader Udit Raj hit back at PM Modi for criticizing the Congress party and said, “no one in Congress can lie like PM Modi.”

“No one in the Congress party can lie like PM Modi. He had talked about 2 million jobs, Rs 15 Lakhs accounts, doubling of farmers' income, houses for everyone till 2022… He didn't do anything but he did it” I don't even apologize for it. But Mallikarjun Kharge and the Congress party have warned that we should only promise what can be implemented. They are liars. We are telling the truth,” he said.

Former Jharkhand Congress chief Rajesh Thakur said PM Modi's remark lacked substance and only made baseless allegations. He stressed that the Prime Minister should focus on his own achievements rather than targeting others, specifically mentioning broken promises like creation of 2 million jobs and deposit of Rs 15 lakh in every citizen's account . “PM is not talking about himself, he talked about providing 2 million jobs, giving 15 lakh rupees in accounts and so on. PM Modi is tweeting for others, he should have tweeted for himself – that he has so many jobs, that if he did that it would have looked like the fight was based on an issue But just making allegations that he should do no harm. to the dignity of the Prime Minister's post. I urge the Prime Minister to speak with the base. He can be forgiven if he speaks as Prime Minister.

Telangana Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu asserted that Congress is the only party to fulfill its election promises. Mallu highlighted Telangana's successes, including providing free bus rides to women, costing the state Rs 400 crore per month, and subsidized gas cylinders for just Rs 500.

“Congress is the only party that can implement the promises and assurances given at the time of elections. In Telangana, we promised to provide free bus ride to women wherever they travel in the state. We do so Let us implement it. As the state finance minister, I contribute Rs 400 crore to the RTC every month for women to move and it has been very successful,” he said.

“We promised one gas cylinder for just Rs 500. We have started implementing it in Telangana. They can come and check… We had promised 200 units of free electricity, we have already started implementing it .They can come and check,” added Mallu.

Meanwhile, coming down hard on Prime Minister Modi for his remark on Congress's promises in Karnataka, party president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday said lies, deception, fraud, looting and publicity are the five adjectives that best define the BJP government at the

“Lies, deception, falsification, loot and publicity are the 5 adjectives that best describe your government! Your drumbeat regarding a 100-day plan was a cheap publicity stunt! On May 16, 2024, you also claimed that you had taken into account the contributions of more than 20 lakh people for the roadmap for 2047. RTI filed with the PMO refused to provide details, thereby exposing your LIES » Kharge posted on X.

This comes after Prime Minister Modi on Friday slammed the Congress Party for failing to deliver on its promises in Karnataka and urged the people to be vigilant and not fall prey to the Party's false promises.

Prime Minister Modi highlighted the Congress Party's habit of making empty promises, citing its unfulfilled loan waiver commitments in several states, including Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Punjab and Rajasthan.

“The Congress Party is finding out the hard way that it is easy to make unreal promises, but implementing them properly is difficult, if not impossible. Campaign after campaign, they promise things to the people that they know also that they will never be able to stand. Now they are standing gravely exposed in front of the people,” PM Modi posted on X. (ANI)

