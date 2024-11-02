Donald Trump files pre-election lawsuit in 'MAGA judge' district





Donald Trump filed a $10 billion lawsuit against CBS before a judge who was described by a prominent Democrat as the “favorite judge of MAGA supporters across the country.”

Texas federal judge Matthew Kascmaryk, appointed by Trump in 2017, will hear the complaint filed by the former president's legal team, which alleges “partisan and illegal election acts and voter interference” by the broadcaster .

The case was filed in federal court in Amarillo, which covers the Northern District of Texas, where Republicans have long been accused of “shopping” ahead of Kascmaryk to get the best outcome. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer denounced Republicans for bringing the case to Kascmaryk, saying he was “MAGA's favorite judge.”

Republican presidential candidate Trump is suing CBS News over his 60 Minutes interview with his Democratic opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, on October 7.

Donald Trump arrives for a question-and-answer session with Pastor Paula White during the National Faith Advisory Summit October 28, 2024 in Powder Springs, Georgia. Trump filed a $10 billion lawsuit against CBS. Donald Trump arrives for a question-and-answer session with Pastor Paula White during the National Faith Advisory Summit October 28, 2024 in Powder Springs, Georgia. Trump filed a $10 billion lawsuit against CBS. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

His lawyers claim in a court filing Thursday that Bill Whitaker's show featuring Harris was put together to “attempt to tip the scales in favor of the Democratic Party amid the heated 2024 presidential election — which President Trump is leading – nears its conclusion.

Newsweek sought comment via email Thursday from the Trump campaign, CBS and Kascmaryk's office.

Trump is suing for “an amount to be determined at trial of this action, but in excess of $75,000.00 and approximately $10,000,000,000.00,” the filing states.

The lawsuit alleges “partisan and unlawful acts of election and voter interference through malicious, deceptive, and substantial distortions of information, calculated to confuse, deceive, and mislead the public.”

Venue Shopping is the phenomenon by which lawyers file a complaint before the judge who they believe will most favor their case.

In 2023, Kacsmaryk suspended Food and Drug Administration approval of the abortion drug Mifepristone.

This decision was later rejected on appeal.

In May 2024, he blocked the Biden administration's rule that required background checks for guns purchased at gun shows. In response, Schumer denounced Republicans for taking their case to Kacsmaryk.

“Surprise, surprise: MAGA radicals put background check reforms on ice by going to their favorite judge in the entire country, in the Northern District of Texas, and getting him to approve an injunction on the nationally,” he said in a statement.

“Today’s ridiculous injunction is yet another consequence of “judge shopping,” the deeply unjust practice where radicals virtually guarantee favorable outcomes by going to court with a sympathetic judge of their choosing. “

