Modi vs Kharge over PM's election promises; Congress says BJP's 'B' stands for treason | Latest news India

Narendra Modi vs Mallikarjun Kharge: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks targeting Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over his election promises have triggered a heated political exchange. The opposition party reacted sharply on Friday, accusing the ruling party of deception, saying the 'B' in BJP stands for 'betrayal' and the 'J' for 'jumla' (empty promises). Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge.

Coming down hard on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his statement that the Congress failed to deliver on its promises in Karnataka, Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday said lies, deception, fraud, looting and publicity are the five adjectives that best define the BJP government at the

Lies, deception, falsification, loot and publicity are the 5 adjectives that best describe your government! Your drumbeat about a 100 day plan was a cheap PR stunt! On May 16, 2024, you also claimed to have collected contributions from over 20,000,000 people for the roadmap to 2047. The RTI filed with the Prime Minister's Office refused to provide details, thereby revealing your LIES! Mallikarjun Kharge published on X.

Launching a scathing attack on the central government, the Congress president said: The 'B' in BJP stands for Treason, while the 'J' stands for 'Jhumla'. Set the record straight.

PM Modi launches attack on Congress

Modi launched a fierce attack on the opposition party based on Mallikarjun Kharge's comments that Congress state units should make properly budgeted promises.

The Prime Minister also said that the development trajectory and fiscal health in the Congress-ruled states of Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana was going from bad to worse.

“The Congress Party is finding out the hard way that it is easy to make unreal promises, but implementing them properly is difficult, if not impossible. Campaign after campaign, they promise things to the people that they know also that they will never be able to stand. Now they are standing very exposed in front of the people,” Modi posted on X.

Citing the example of Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana, the Prime Minister said that the Congress's promises to these states are still not being fulfilled, which is a terrible deception to the people of these states.

“Check that in all the states where the Congress has governments today – Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana – the development trajectory and financial health are going from bad to worse. Their so-called guarantees are not being met, which constitutes a terrible deception for the people of these states. The victims of such policies are the poor, the youth, farmers and women, who are not only denied the benefits of these promises, but also see their existing programs diluted. Modi wrote.

Modi alleged that the Congress is busy in intra-party politics in Karnataka, adding that salaries of civil servants are not being paid on time in Himachal Pradesh and farmers are waiting for the waiver they promised in Telangana.

Congress leaders fought back

Besides Kharge, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Congress General Secretary (Organization) KC Venugopal also hit back at Modi , citing Congress' track record of keeping its promises.

Claiming to set the record straight, Kharge also raised the issue of the promise of two million jobs a year. Why is India's unemployment rate at a 45-year high and why are we seeing stampedes wherever there are vacancies for a handful of jobs, Kharge asked.

Who is responsible for 70 paper leaks in 7 years and snatched 5 lakh government jobs by selling stakes in PSUs, the Congress leader further asked.

Mocking the BJP over its Acche Din promise, Kharge said the rupee is at its all-time low. Is it in ICU or in Margdarshak Mandal? Your government borrowed 150 lakh crores in the last 10 years, which amounts to a debt of 1.5 lakh on every Indian. MSMEs have been destroyed thanks to DeMO Flawed GST.

A straight talk for China after Galwan, a red carpet for Chinese investments and the ruin of relations with all neighboring countries, Karge added.

He also accused the Modi government of snatching away government jobs from SC, ST, OBC and EWS communities with a 91 per cent increase in casual/contractual hiring.

“JUMLA to double farmers' income by 2022. Refusal of legal guarantee for MSP. GST on 35 agricultural items. Transform permanent recruitment in armed forces into temporary recruitment through Agnipath! Modi ji, before pointing out finger, please note that MODI KI GUARANTEE is a cruel joke on 140 million Indians” Kharge said in the post!

Meanwhile, lashing out at Modi, Siddaramaiah said before pointing fingers at the Congress, it should take a hard look at the disastrous legacy of the BJP in Karnataka.

“We are keeping all the promises we made to our people – the 5 guarantees implemented with a budget of over 52,000 crore and counting 52,903 crore capital expenditure to build the future of Karnataka,” the chief minister said.

“The BJP left Karnataka prey to 40 per cent commission corruption, draining resources that could have transformed lives. We are using that same 40 per cent – redirecting it for the benefit of the people. What has been your 'success' “here? Reinforcing corrupt practices, leaving Karnataka debt-ridden and using propaganda to cover up your failures,” Siddaramaiah said.

Even though the Congress in Karnataka has kept its promises, the BJP continues to let down Indians across the country, he added.

Sukhu also criticized Modi, saying the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh is strongly committed to fulfilling its promises and pushing for inclusive development across the state.

“We are proud to have already fulfilled five of the ten guarantees made in the 2022 Vidhan Sabha elections,” he said in an article on X.

“In just one year, our government has: Boosted the state's economy by 20 percent, generating a 2,200 crore revenue.

“Our vision is to make Himachal Pradesh self-reliant by 2027 and the most prosperous state in India by 2032 and to create a self-reliant and opportunity-rich environment for every individual, and we are working every day to make this vision a reality.” Sukhu said in the post.

Speaking to X, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Baghel said, “Dear Prime Minister, I am sure that a BJP leader in Chhattisgarh has misled you. The people of Chhattisgarh still remember the Congress government as a government that did everything it promised.

“Prime Minister should not indulge in petty politics and should not play this dirty blame game for short term political gains. I still expect the same from you. Am I expecting too much”, Baghel asked.