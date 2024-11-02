KP advisor confirms engagement with establishment for Imran Khan's release





Lawyer Muhammad Ali Saif, Information Advisor to the Government of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP), gives a video message on July 31, 2024. Screenshot/ X/ @BaristerDrSaif

Adviser to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information, Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif, has confirmed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is in touch with the establishment to promote political stability and “restore democracy on its rightful path” in the country.

Speaking on Geo News Naya Pakistan on Friday, the advisor said: The PTI is in touch with those who can help put democracy back on track.

He stressed that the former ruling party was seeking to develop mutual understanding with all stakeholders, including the establishment, while clarifying that the party was not seeking to strike a “deal”.

KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur said earlier this week: “We do not believe in deals and will not make any.” He was responding to a question about whether there were any assurances regarding the release of Bushra Bibi, the former prime minister's wife.

Responding to a question whether the PTI will continue its policy of criticizing the institution of the army and its chief, he said: “We are neither against the institution (army) nor against any individual (army chief) We are against their policies and I want them to be corrected.”

Today, lawyer Saif explained that the aim of the party founded by Imran Khan is to ensure the release of all its leaders, including its founder.

He added that those who had already filed charges appeared to be reconsidering the situation, noting: “This is clear from the fact that after Bushra Bibis' release, no new charges were filed against her.

The advisor also revealed that KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur would meet the incarcerated PTI founder at Adiala Jail today.

According to Saif, the meeting is expected to cover a range of topics, including the current political situation and security issues. Besides, the chief minister will consult the party founder and seek his advice regarding the ongoing protests.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/1246534-kp-adviser-confirms-engagement-with-establishment-for-imran-khan-release The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos