PTI is in touch with everyone who can restore democracy and free Imran: Saif





Lawyer Muhammad Ali Saif, leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), speaking via virtual link on September 23, 2022. Website of Lawyer Muhammad Ali Saif

RAWALPINDI/ LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been trying to establish contact and reach an agreement with the establishment and other stakeholders of the country for the restoration of democracy and the release of its founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

This confirmation came from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister's advisor Barrister Muhammad Saif when he spoke to the anchor of Shahzad Iqbalon Geo News show Naya Pakistan on Friday.

He explained that the establishment is a key player in the Pakistani system and the PTI wants to develop an understanding with it and other political players, including the federal government, to strengthen democracy and secure the release of the PTI founder and from other party leaders so that Khan could play his democratic role.

Saif said the PTI was trying to have talks with the establishment based on the advice given by the party founder who had said he was ready to talk with the establishment. He said the PTI would use any opportunity to hold talks with the establishment, but clarified that these talks would not be aimed at reaching an agreement, but only to ensure restoration of democratic values ​​and democratic rights in the country. He noted that the release of the PTI founder was important for the restoration of the democratic process in the country.

Replying to a question, he noted that the understanding between the PTI, the establishment and other stakeholders is the result of the realization that Imran Khan did not budge under pressure and that the leaders and his party workers are showing resilience.

Lawyer Saif said it was due to this awareness that Bushra Bibi was not involved in further cases after her release. The PTI founder has maintained absolute silence for the last two days during his trial in jail.

During the hearings on Thursday and Friday, he did not interact with the media nor did he appear in the courtroom gallery. He did not complain about any questions in court and did not leave his chair in the courtroom.

He has also refrained from making allegations against the government in the last four or five hearings. Bushra Bibi, after his release from prison, appeared once during the trial of the case at Adiala prison. The former prime minister's sisters also did not visit Adiala jail for the last two days.

Lawyers and party leaders who came to meet the PTI chief also did not interact with the media during this period. Lawyers Salman Akram Raja and Babar Awan also did not speak to the media after the trial hearing on Friday.

The PTI leaders did not comment on the mysterious silence maintained by the former prime minister. In Lahore, former first lady and wife of Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi, extended her stay at Zaman Park.

She is likely to meet party members and give instructions to Khan's supporters regarding party mobilization. Bushra Bibi was released from prison a few days ago. After her release, she stayed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for a few days. Aleema Khan, sister of Imran Khan, also held meetings with PTI workers a few days ago.

