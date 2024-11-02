Hundreds in Türkiye protest arrest and ouster of opposition mayor | News, Sports, Jobs





ISTANBUL — Hundreds of people gathered in Istanbul on Thursday to protest the arrest and dismissal of a mayor from Turkey's main opposition party over his alleged ties to a banned Kurdish militant group. Ahmet Ozer, mayor of Istanbul's Esenyurt district and a member of the Republican People's Party, or CHP, was arrested Wednesday by counterterrorism police over his alleged ties to the Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK. The Turkish government replaced Ozer with Istanbul's deputy governor on Thursday, a move that CHP leader Ozgur Ozel and other politicians called “cut.” The mayor's arrest comes as Turkey debates an attempted peace process to end a 40-year conflict between the PKK and the Turkish state that has left tens of thousands dead. Protesters filled a square in Esenyurt after the government banned a rally in front of the municipality building. Some carried banners reading: “(We want) an elected mayor and not an appointed mayor” and called for the resignation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's government. “In our opinion, this (government), which acts against the law and violates the constitution, has carried out a political coup. We will never accept it. » said Tulay Hatimogullari, the head of the pro-Kurdish People's Equality and Democracy Party, whose supporters joined the rally in solidarity. Ozel, whose CHP made significant progress in local elections earlier this year, called for early elections. Ozer, 64, is a former academic from Van, in eastern Turkey. He was elected mayor of Esenyurt, a western suburb in the European part of Istanbul, in local elections in March. The Istanbul General Prosecutor's Office said an investigation revealed that Özer had contacts with PKK figures for more than 10 years, according to state-run Anadolu Agency. Politicians and members of Turkey's pro-Kurdish movement have often been targeted because of their alleged links to the PKK, considered a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union. Legislators were stripped of their parliamentary seats and mayors removed from office. Several lawmakers as well as thousands of party members have been imprisoned on terrorism-related charges since 2016. Other opposition parties are largely unscathed, but Istanbul's CHP Metropolitan Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu is currently appealing a court-imposed prison sentence and political ban in December 2022 for “insulting” members of the Turkish electoral council in 2019. Imamoglu accused Erdogan's government of “plotting a dirty game” wrest Esenyurt municipality from the opposition “by declaring (Ozer) a terrorist for fictitious reasons.” LONDON (AP) Voting ended Thursday in the months-long fight to lead Britain's Conservative Party after its…

