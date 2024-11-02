Xi meets new Macau chief executive Sam Hou Fai





Xinhua) 9:41 a.m., November 2, 2024 President Xi Jinping meets with Sam Hou Fai, newly elected chief executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) and recently appointed by the Chinese central government, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, on 1 November 2017. January 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi) BEIJING, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) — President Xi Jinping on Friday met with Sam Hou Fai, newly elected chief executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) and recently appointed by the Chinese central government. The meeting took place at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. In Xi's presence, Premier Li Qiang presented Sam with a State Council decree appointing the latter as director-general of the Macao SAR for a sixth term. Xi congratulated Sam on his appointment and praised him for maintaining a firm stance of love of country and Macau, fulfilling his duties conscientiously, and contributing to the prosperity and stability of Macau during his long tenure as as President of the Macau Court of Final Appeal. “In the election, you were nominated and elected by an overwhelming majority, which demonstrates the broad recognition and support of Macau society. The central authorities fully recognize this and have full trust in you,” said Mr. Xi. Over the past 25 years since Macao's return to the motherland, the practice of “one country, two systems” with Macao's characteristics has achieved remarkable success, Xi said. He said the central authorities will remain committed to fully and faithfully implementing the “one country, two systems” principle under which the Macau people administer Macao with a high degree of autonomy. Xi told Sam that assuming the post of chief executive comes with great responsibilities and urged him to fulfill his mission in leading the new SAR government by uniting various sectors of Macau society and continuously innovate in the practice of the “one country, two systems” principle. ” with the characteristics of Macau. Sam said he was deeply honored by the appointment and pledged to, under the leadership of President Xi and the central government, implement the principle of “one country, two systems” comprehensively, faithfully and unswervingly and lead Macau towards global progress. Senior officials including Li Qiang, Cai Qi and Ding Xuexiang attended the meeting. In the presence of President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang presents Sam Hou Fai with a State Council decree appointing the latter as chief executive for a sixth term of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR), at the Grand Palace of the People in Beijing. capital of China on November 1, 2024. Xi met on Friday with Sam Hou Fai, newly elected chief executive of the Macao SAR and recently appointed by the Chinese central government. (Xinhua/Shen Hong) President Xi Jinping meets with Sam Hou Fai, newly elected chief executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) and recently appointed by the Chinese central government, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, on 1 November 2017. January 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi) President Xi Jinping meets with Sam Hou Fai, newly elected chief executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) and recently appointed by the Chinese central government, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, on 1 November 2017. January 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao) (Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Hongyu)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://en.people.cn/n3/2024/1102/c90000-20236857.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos