IHC removes objections to Imrans' bail plea in Toshakhana case





PTI Founder President Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi. Facebook/ @PTIOfficial/ File

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has withdrawn objections to PTI founder Imran Khan's bail plea in Toshakhana 2 case, besides directing the registrar to fix the application for bail.

The objections were raised by the registrar. Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb observed that the bail case of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi is similar in legal terms. Bushra Bibi has been refloated. He made the remarks while hearing the petition on Friday. Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb noted that there were objections from the registrar to your petition.

The petitioner's lawyer said that bail was granted to Bushra Bibi in the case. The same allegation concerns the PTI founder. Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb asked that she was a woman and he was a man. How can there be a rule of consistency. The Registrar's Office objects to the fact that the case relates to the month of September.

But the proxy concerns the month of July. Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb called Shah Khawar's lawyer to the podium and asked him to help the court in the matter. Shah Khawar said it was general practice for multiple powers of attorney to be signed if the petitioner is in jail.

The court, while suppressing the objections of the registrar, ordered the matter to be heard on Monday. The PTI founder's lawyer requested the court to issue notice to the respondents today. Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb remarked that the law would be respected and adjourned the hearing.

