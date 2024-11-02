Xi, Slovak PM meet in Beijing, agree to strengthen ties

Xinhua) 9:43 a.m., November 2, 2024

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, on an official visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, November 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

BEIJING, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) — Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in Beijing on Friday.

Noting that this year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Slovakia, Xi said that after three-quarters of a century of development, the traditional friendship between the two countries is full of vitality and cooperation in various fields has yielded fruitful results, bringing tangible benefits to the people of the two countries.

“We have decided to elevate China-Slovakia relations to a strategic partnership, which meets the future development needs of the two countries and will inject powerful new impetus into bilateral cooperation,” Xi said, adding that the China was ready to work with Slovakia to open a new chapter in bilateral relations and elevate their ties to a higher level.

Xi said the two countries should deepen political mutual trust, calling on the two sides to maintain high-level exchanges, strengthen strategic communication, adhere to mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit, and hold takes into account the fundamental interests and major concerns of each person.

To expand pragmatic cooperation, Xi said the two countries should make good use of the newly established intergovernmental cooperation committee to strengthen synergy in new energy, transportation and logistics, infrastructure construction and water resources management. China encourages its companies to invest in Slovakia and invites Slovak companies to explore the Chinese market, he said.

Xi said the two countries should promote cultural and people-to-people exchanges. He called on the two sides to carry out communication and dialogue between political parties, local governments, youth, think tanks and media, and make good use of platforms such as Confucius Institutes to consolidate the foundation of public opinion in favor of Sino-Slovak friendship. across generations.

China has decided to grant 15 days visa-free entry to Slovak citizens, Xi added.

Xi noted that the two countries should strengthen international cooperation. In a complex and rapidly changing world, Xi said, the two sides should uphold genuine multilateralism, firmly safeguard the international system centered on the United Nations and the international order based on international law, advocate for an equal and orderly and universally beneficial multipolar world. and inclusive economic globalization, adopt a vision of global governance characterized by in-depth consultations, joint contribution and shared benefits, and promote the construction of a community with a shared future for humanity.

China attaches great importance to China-EU relations, Xi said, adding that next year will mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the EU, and China-EU relations should demonstrate the maturity and stability due to them.

Xi expressed hope that the new European institutions will adhere to the direction of the China-EU partnership, take a positive and pragmatic approach, properly handle disputes, and refrain from politicizing economic and trade issues.

Fico said that Slovakia firmly adheres to the one-China policy and recognizes the government of the People's Republic of China as the only legitimate government representing all of China. Slovakia opposes any interference in the internal affairs of other countries and advocates respect for each country's choice of development path.

Slovakia appreciates China's decision to grant Slovak citizens 15 days visa-free treatment, Fico said. Slovakia supports facilitating trade between the two countries and invites more Chinese companies to invest in the country and strengthen cooperation in areas such as new energy and infrastructure, he added.

Slovakia appreciates the three major global initiatives proposed by President Xi and is willing to strengthen exchanges with China on state governance experience and actively promote the EU's commitment to handling disputes through dialogue and consultations, Fico said.

The two sides also exchanged views on the Ukrainian crisis. Xi outlined China's consistent principles and position, praising Slovakia for taking an objective, rational and impartial position. He called on Slovakia, as well as other like-minded countries, to play a positive role in promoting peace talks.

Fico said China's position on the Ukraine crisis is fair, objective and constructive. Slovakia is willing to join the Friends of Peace group on the Ukrainian crisis and work with China to contribute to the political settlement of the crisis.

Following the meeting, the two sides issued a joint statement on establishing a strategic partnership.

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, on an official visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, November 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

