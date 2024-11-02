American delegation visits Adiala prison in Rawalpindi





A three-member delegation from the US Embassy visited Adiala Prison in Rawalpindi on Friday, where it was granted consular access to three detained US citizens.

The visit included meetings with people detained under the Aliens Act, according to prison sources.

The delegation met with detainees Abid Malik, Sadiqa Saeed and Alex Pleado in the additional superintendent's office, a meeting which lasted about an hour.

Members of the American delegation included Irfan Jan, Mike Murphy and Raheel Javed.

After their meetings, the delegation left Adiala prison.

The meeting came two days after the Biden administration confirmed receiving a letter from more than 60 members of the US Congress urging the White House to advocate for the release of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder , Imran Khan. who is coincidentally also imprisoned in the same prison.

On Tuesday, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller confirmed receipt of the letter during a briefing and said the administration would “respond in due course.”

The letter, led by prominent members of Congress such as Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, called on President Biden to obtain guarantees from Pakistani authorities for Imran's safety in custody.

Miller further noted that the United States supports “enduring democracy” in Pakistan, adding that a recent meeting between US Assistant Secretary for Democracy and Human Rights Monica Jacobson and Pakistan's Secretary for Human Rights of Human Rights in Islamabad focused on fundamental rights and freedoms.

The spokesperson declined to comment on allegations that the release of Khan's wife and sisters was linked to U.S. involvement, saying only that the discussions focused on “support for a vibrant civil society and to strong democratic institutions.

Yesterday, a coalition of 160 parliamentarians expressed strong dissatisfaction with a recent letter from 62 members of the US Congress, calling for a reassessment of US comments on Pakistan's political dynamics and urging Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to address interference perceived exteriors.

In their letter to the prime minister, the lawmakers criticized US lawmakers for what they see as a biased view of Pakistan's domestic politics.

They argued that the letter exaggerates a political narrative that primarily serves the interests of a single political party, namely Imran Khan's PTI. The parliamentarians say this image undermines the integrity of Pakistani state institutions and other political entities.

While recognizing the rights of US Congress members to political opinion and freedom of expression, Pakistani lawmakers have stressed that their views appear to be influenced by misinformation spread by Imran's supporters.

They called for a clearer distinction between fact and fiction and urged U.S. lawmakers to critically evaluate the motivations behind such narratives.

“As parliamentarians, we consider it our duty to brief respected members of Congress through the honorable Prime Minister,” they said, “to separate fact from fiction and examine critically examine the political motivations behind the campaign to discredit Pakistan's credible political process and undermine its democratic institutions.

