



MADISON, Wis. (AP) Kamala Harris said Friday it was disqualifying for Donald Trump to say that former Rep. Liz Cheney, one of the former president's most prominent Republican critics, should get a shot with guns to see what she thought about sending troops to fight.

The Democratic vice president campaigned heavily with Cheney, particularly in the blue wall battleground states that constitute her strongest path to victory on Tuesday, while Trump went after the former congresswoman of Wyoming and to his father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, during the campaign. War in Iraq and American military interventions abroad.

Speaking to reporters after arriving in Madison, Wisconsin, Harris asked voters to think about who they would prefer to sit in the Oval Office, delivering the message she has emphasized during the week's campaign trail last. Harris called Cheney a true patriot and said Trump had increased his violent rhetoric.

The list of his enemies grew. His rhetoric has become more extreme, Harris said. And it is even less focused than before on the needs, concerns, and challenges facing the American people.

Trump and his allies say his comments are being misinterpreted. They say he argued that Cheney is a war hawk, but that she would be less supportive of using the military if she had to fight in wars herself.

He doubled down on Friday, repeating the same images that sparked the backlash.

If you gave Liz Cheney a gun and put her in combat, facing the other side with guns pointed at her, she would not have the courage, strength or stamina to look the enemy in the face. eyes, Trump said at a rally in Washington. Warren, Mich.

The Republican presidential candidate is using increasingly threatening rhetoric against his opponents and talking about enemies within who are undermining the country. Some of his former aides and Harris called him a fascist in response.

Cheney, who broke with Trump after a mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021, on Friday called the former president a cruel and unstable man who wants to be a tyrant.

Trump has stepped up his criticism of the Cheneys in the swing state of Michigan, where he is vying with Harris for the votes of Arab Americans opposed to U.S. support for Israel's Gaza offensive after the Oct. 7 Hamas attack and his subsequent invasion of Lebanon.

At an event Thursday night in Arizona with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, Trump was asked if it was strange to see Cheney campaigning against him. The former congresswoman has staunchly opposed Trump since the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol and has supported Harris, joining the vice president in recent stops as they try to convince disgruntled Republicans to Trump.

Trump called Cheney a deranged person and added: But the reason she couldn't stand me is because she always wanted to go to war with people. If it were up to her, we'd be in 50 different countries.

The former president continued: “She is a radical war hawk. Let's put her with the gun there, with nine cannons shooting at her. Okay, let's see what she thinks. You know, when the guns are pointed in his face.

You know, they're all war hawks when they're sitting in Washington in a nice building and saying, oh geez, well let's send 10,000 troops straight into the enemy's mouth,' Trump said.

What you need to know about the 2024 elections

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes, a Democrat, is investigating whether Trump's comments violated state law, his spokesman, Richie Taylor, confirmed. Mayes told KPNX-TV Friday that she asked her head of the criminal division to analyze whether the comments constituted a death threat.

Cheney responded in an article on X on Friday: This is how dictators destroy free nations. They threaten with death those who speak against them. We cannot entrust our country and our freedom to a petty, vindictive, cruel and unstable man who wants to be a tyrant.

A prominent Trump critic, former Republican Congressman Joe Walsh, argued that the former president's comment was taken out of context and that Trump was NOT calling for the execution of Liz Cheney in front of a line shooting.

In Trump's typically stupid and ugly way, he's trying to make a point for Cheney's position on the war, Walsh said on X.

Ian Sams, a Harris campaign spokesman, suggested that Trump is talking about sending a prominent Republican to the firing squad, and Vice President Harris is talking about sending one to her cabinet. That's the difference in this race.

Trump said he was promoting Cheney's record on foreign policy.

She wanted to… wage war on everyone because she, like Kamala, is a stupid person, Trump said of Cheney in Michigan. It's easy for her to say that she wants to start wars from the comfort of her beautiful home.

Earlier, during a stop at a restaurant in nearby Dearborn, he called Cheney a coward and told him he would be the first to chicken out if he was put on a battlefield. Women were not allowed to serve in direct combat roles until 2013, when Cheney was 47 years old.

His spokeswoman, Karoline Leavitt, said his comments were taken out of context, calling the controversy the latest fake media scandal.

Throughout his campaign, Trump has obsessed over Americans who he believes have wronged or betrayed him. He described them as worse than the United States' foreign adversaries, calling them enemies within.

He threatened to use the federal government, including the military, to pursue them. And he has repeatedly threatened long prison terms against those involved in unscrupulous behavior during these elections, including political operatives, donors and elected officials.

He said the people he called enemies within should be very easily manipulated, if necessary, by the National Guard, or if really necessary, by the military.

Some Trump supporters said his vengeful comments were either justified or hyperbole.

Gomez Licon reported from Dearborn, Michigan and Glendale, Arizona. Associated Press writer Jonathan J. Cooper in Phoenix contributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/election-trump-cheney-war-hawk-14e2037b4fd8d22acf64c8b888ce296d

