Controversial FSB Timeline Shows China's Xi Jinping Posing as Handsome Putin Acolyte

The November illustration shows an FSB officer at a bus stop in the devastated city of Mariupol, while the December image depicts a soldier gazing at a radiant depiction of the Virgin Mary with baby Jesus,

The latest edition of the FSB's Russian Security Service Calendar for 2025 features a striking cover illustration of Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping posing together in Moscow's Red Square. Putin is depicted in a tight black T-shirt with a Z symbol, a sign of support for the war, and an oversized sports watch, looking visibly younger. Xi stands slightly behind him, wearing a black polo shirt decorated with a golden dragon and the Chinese flag on his shoulder. The FSB calendar The FSB calendar has a tradition of using provocative images, often met with humor and criticism. This year's edition, like those of 2023 and 2024, focuses largely on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Ian Garner, an author on Russian society and politics, called the image of Putin and Xi an unexpected irony, describing it as the most homoerotic calendar ever, a commentary on Russia's restrictive stance on LGBTQ+ expression. The FSB produced the most homoerotic calendar ever pic.twitter.com/RYGIeSeqnq Dr. Ian Garner (@irgarner) November 1, 2024 The calendar pages highlight various themes, including anti-Western messages and battle scenes in Ukraine. The January page, for example, depicts a powerful Russian knight defeating an opponent bearing symbols of Ukraine, the EU and LGBTQ+ pride, with a smoky Capitol building in the background, a nod at the January 6 Capitol riot in Washington, DC. In October, two FSB agents in military fatigues are shown strategizing in a wooded area. The November illustration shows an FSB officer at a bus stop in the devastated city of Mariupol, while the December image depicts a soldier looking at a radiant depiction of the Virgin Mary with baby Jesus, referencing the influence of the Orthodox faith in Putin's regime. Throughout, the calendar reflects Russia's strengthening alliance with China, symbolized by various illustrations, including a patch of soldiers with the Russian and Chinese flags shaking hands. READ: More than 50 dead in Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon; UN describes living conditions in Gaza as apocalyptic

