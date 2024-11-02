



Last week, President Vladimir Putin hosted the annual BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia. At the conference, the first since the group's major expansion last year, BRICS attempted to present itself as a rival economic force to the West. BRICS stands for Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. An investment banker coined the term in 2001 to refer to a group of rapidly developing economies. Brazil, Russia, India and China held their first summit in 2009 and were joined by South Africa in 2010. Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates all held their first summit in 2009. join the group in 2023, and dozens of other countries have been invited or expressed interest in joining. Today, BRICS represents 41.1% of the world's population and 37.3% of its gross domestic product. This group of countries lacks a clear commonality. Some members are democracies, others are not. There is a wide range of friendly attitudes toward the United States among members, and some countries like Egypt and Ethiopia are in conflict with each other. This year, Putin has attempted to consolidate his interests as a coalition capable of countering Western unipolarity. Alexander Gabuev, director of the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center in Berlin, told New York Times that Putin sees the invasion of Ukraine as the main force to challenge the global status quo. BRICS constitutes the most powerful and representative structure of this new world order, Gabuev said. A primary suction for these countries is to challenge the International Monetary Fund and the supremacy of the US dollar, as well as to establish a alternative to SWIFT, a global banking messaging network, to circumvent sanctions. These goals reflect dissatisfaction with a global system seen as favoring the West, but do not yet constitute a credible challenge. Mario Holzner of the Vienna Institute for International Economic Studies told Reuters that the creation of BRICS did not improve the per capita growth of its founding nations. “They might be able to establish some sort of money transfer system that would work, at least at a low level, but probably wouldn't be much of a game changer,” Holzner said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://irinsider.org/home/3w322tz4r44s8zp-ezmt5-7223k-zrbkr-2d9wr-ww4nr-r277f-enm3r-43728-64z8y-jnnkb-dnkcg-p8lb9-5jta7-84h5l-l6ras-ph8ep-6ndwg-fkxzp-8jfc4 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos