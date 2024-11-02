BJP defends credibility of PM Modi's promises and Congress the crisis

The BJP on Saturday (November 2, 2024) asserted that it was defending the credibility of the promises made to the people under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Congress was defending the credibility crisis, as the ruling party fired another salvo at its rival in a war of words between them over broken election promises.

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi told reporters that the ruling party had gradually expanded the scope of its welfare programs, from health insurance to free grains and cash transfers for farmers, using first to the creation of wealth, followed by its distribution according to the size of the population. The Indian economy has grown over the past decade.

“We believe in the creation and distribution of wealth first. Congress stands for the creation of corruption and the destruction of wealth,” he said, citing a series of allegedly broken promises from governments led by Congress in different states.

A day after Mallikarjun Kharge claimed that the 'Modi ki guarantee' was a cruel joke on people after the Prime Minister took advantage of the Congress president's advice to his state colleagues that they should be guided by the budgetary constraints during election announcements, the BJP made a new charge.

Did Mr. Kharge tell the truth on Friday or a day before, Mr. Trivedi said mockingly, suggesting that the Congress president's attack on the BJP was carried out under pressure to cover up what 'he had said earlier.

Mr. Trivedi cited the construction of Ram temple, abolition of Article 370, construction of over 14 million houses for the poor, opening of over 51 million Jan Dhan accounts and strong stance of India against Pakistan on terrorism under Modi to assert that his government had walked the talk.

As a veteran Congressman who has held high positions, Mr. Kharge has seen leaders like PV Narasimha Rao and Pranab Mukherjee, who ably managed the economy in difficult circumstances, and now sees the party in the grip of urban Naxals due to Rahul Gandhi's influence, Trivedi said.

Refuting Mr. Kharge's accusations on a host of issues, Mr. Trivedi said data from the Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) suggested that the number of its account holders had increased to 25 crore from 11 crore ten years ago.

He also cited many infrastructure works, including construction of houses for the poor, 74 airports and 37 kilometers of roads per day, and claimed that all these activities had generated a lot of employment.

India is now third in automobile manufacturing and second in mobile phone manufacturing and if anyone still cannot see the development of the country then there is a serious weakness in their vision and mindset, said the BJP spokesperson.

When the BJP was in power in Karnataka, the state was the first to attract investments, while Maharashtra, under the rule of the Congress-led alliance, had fallen back, he said, adding that the situation had reversed itself after the BJP came to power in the western state, albeit losing. in Congress in the Southern State.

“The brains of some parties are so empty that they end up emptying the treasury when they are in power,” he said.

The Congress, Mr Trivedi claimed, had lost the capacity to govern, noting that its promise to provide a woman in every household with 1 lakh per annum would have cost the country 31 lakh crore, even if its entire budget did not was only around 27 lakh crore.

It was like a promise of a Ponzi scheme and could be part of a well-thought-out conspiracy because Congress believes it can unleash chaos, he said.

Citing the welcome Modi received recently in the US, Russia and Ukraine from their top leaders, the BJP spokesperson said it was a testimony to the position of prime ministers.

Any attempt to belittle him will have no impact on his popularity, reputation and image, he added.

To a question, he refuted opposition MP Asaduddin Owaisi's claim on Waqf boards, saying they were not religious bodies but constituted for land management.

National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah's recent remarks suggest that he realized after coming to power the need to confront anti-national forces, Trivedi said, expressing hope that the Jammu and Kashmir government -Kashmir ruled by his son and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah would cooperate with the Center to combat terrorism.

Mr Modi said on Friday (November 1, 2024) that the Congress was “gravely exposed” before the people for promising them what the party knew it would never be able to deliver.

The Prime Minister launched a fierce attack on the opposition party based on Kharge's comments that state units of the Congress should make properly budgeted promises.

In response, Congress president Kharge said that BJP stood for 'betrayal' and 'jumla', alleging that lies, deceit, falsification, loot and publicity were the five adjectives that best described the Modi government.