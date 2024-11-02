New British WWII series comes to Netflix with a very special guest | Television and radio | Showbiz and television





Churchill At War is coming to Netflix in a few weeks, with former Prime Minister Boris Johnson as a special guest. Boris is expected to speak about Winston Churchill's central role in fighting the Nazis during World War II. The documentary details how he “persevered to the end” to maintain the unity of the British Empire at all costs. A new trailer released to reveal the show's content promises viewers will hear Churchill “like never heard before” as he screens his impassioned speeches to the nation. The narrator also adds: “This is Churchill's war like you've never seen before. » Another clip from the documentary includes an admiring speaker declaring him “a picture of calm determination.” “He was supposed to be in the bomb shelter but he was on the roof,” the guest exclaims, as footage shows him addressing the audience from the top of a building. Netflix said: “This captivating 4-part docuseries examines Winston Churchill’s pivotal role in World War II and the formative events that made him an ideal leader for the era. Brought to life by his own words, the series explores Churchill's war strategy and the legacy that follows.”

Although many guests and war experts are interviewed, former Conservative leader Boris is perhaps the most famous. He is also a true expert on the historical leader, having written the book The Churchill Factor: How One Man Made History. The 432-page text was first published in 2014, before former mayor Boris became Conservative leader or prime minister. However, in the book he explains how he considers him “the best orator, the best writer, the best prankster” and “the bravest, most daring and most original politician of his time”.

Hachette's website states that the book, published in association with Churchill Heritage, “explores what makes the Churchill Factor, the singular brilliance of one of the most important leaders of the 20th century.” Boris will reportedly tackle the “myths and misconceptions” associated with him, while exploring his “infectious courage” and “profound humanity”. “Fearless on the battlefield, Churchill had to be ordered by the king to stay out of action on D-Day; he embraced large-scale strategic bombing, but hated the destruction of war and despised politicians who did not had not known the horrors of it,” he said. explain. Boris is now ready to face the political figure again, but this time on national screens. Churchill At War will be released on Netflix on December 4.

