Foreign media highlights Prabowo's meeting with Xi Jinping and Joe Biden and says this











Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Prabowo Subianto will make his first foreign trip as Indonesia's leader. He would travel to China and the United States. Foreign media The diplomat highlighted Prabowo's activities through an article titled “Indonesian Prabowo to visit China and the United States on his first overseas trip”, published on Wednesday (10/30/2024). “Indonesia's new president, Prabowo Subianto, will visit China and the United States on his first foreign trip next month… (the visit) signals his intention to strike a careful balance in China's foreign relations. Indonesia,” media reports said. , cited Saturday (02/11/2024). Citing sources at the Presidential Palace and local media, The Diplomat reported that Prabowo would leave for Beijing on November 8, where he would meet his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, and Premier Li Qiang. He will then fly to Washington to meet US President Joe Biden. He will then participate in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Peru and the G20 summit in Brazil before stopping in England. “After his victory in February's parliamentary elections, Prabowo made it clear that foreign policy would be his government's main priority. Before taking office on October 20, he undertook a series of international trips as president-elect, visiting 21 countries, including China, Japan, Russia and Australia,” the media reported. “Starting his presidential term with a five-country trip involving two of the world's most powerful countries, as well as three other important partners, shows Prabowo's desire to pick up where he left off and signals that he will play a role much more active in foreign affairs than his predecessor, Joko Widodo,” he added. For comparison, Jokowi's first foreign trip as president, in November 2014, took him to three countries: China, Myanmar and Australia. Notably, all three trips were for multilateral meetings – the APEC meeting in Beijing, the ASEAN summit in Naypyidaw and the G20 summit in Brisbane, as well as Jokowi's first bilateral visit which only took place. only took place in February 2015, during his visit to Malaysia. Jokowi did not make a state visit to the United States until the following October. (fabulous/fabulous) Watch the video below: Video: Failure in the Jokowi era, can Prabowo's food planting program succeed?

