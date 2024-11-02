PM Modi attacks Congress for 'false promises' after Kharge's advice to party leaders





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (November 1) launched a scathing attack on the Congress after party chief Mallikarjun Kharge advised party leaders to ensure that their promises are “fiscally achievable”. The Congress Party is realizing the hard way that it is easy to make unreal promises, but implementing them properly is difficult, if not impossible. Campaign after campaign, they promise things to the people, which they also know they can never keep. Now they are seriously exposed in front of the people! the prime minister job on X. PM Modis' remarks came a day after Mallikarjun Kharge publicly criticized the Karnataka government when Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar suggested that a key guarantee of the Congress government would be revisited. “You promised five guarantees to Karnataka. Inspired by you, we made a promise of five guarantees to Maharashtra. Today you mentioned that you would cancel one of these guarantees. It seems you are not reading all the newspapers, but I do , then I tell you this, Kharge said at a press conference also attended by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy DK Shivakumar. Addressing the Congress, PM Modi raised the issue of governance in Congress-ruled states, highlighting a deterioration in developmental progress and fiscal health. “Verify that in any state where the Congress has governments today – Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana – the development trajectory and fiscal health are going from bad to worse,” the Prime Minister said. “Their so-called guarantees are not being fulfilled, which is a terrible deception for the people of these states. The victims of these policies are the poor, youth, farmers and women, who are not only denied the benefits of these promises, but also see their existing programs diluted,” he added. Prime Minister Modi also warned the public to remain vigilant against what he described as a Congress-sponsored culture of “false promises”. “The people of the country will have to be vigilant against the Congress-sponsored culture of false promises! We have seen recently how the people of Haryana have rejected its lies and preferred a stable, progress-oriented and peace-driven government. action,” said the Prime Minister. said further. “In Karnataka, the Congress is more busy in intra-party politics and looting instead of even caring about achieving development. Moreover, they will also roll back existing schemes. In Himachal Pradesh, salaries civil servants are not paid on time. In Telangana, farmers are waiting for the waiver they promised before, in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan they promised some allowances which were never implemented for five years. many examples of how Congress works,” PM Modi said. Responding to Prime Minister Modi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge hit back saying that lies, deception, falsification, looting and publicity are the five adjectives that best describe the current government.— “Your argument about a 100-day plan was a cheap publicity stunt! On May 16, 2024, you also claimed that you had taken into account the contributions of more than 20 million people for the roadmap to 2047. The RTI filed with PMO refused to provide details, revealing your LIES! The 'B' in BJP stands for Treason, while the 'J' stands for JUMLA,” Kharge said in an article on X. “MODI KI GUARANTEE is a cruel joke on 140 Crore Indians!” he added. Also read: Two migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh shot dead by terrorists in J&K's Budgam

