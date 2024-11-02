BJP vs Cong: Mallikarjun Kharge slams PM Modi, calls NDA plan a good PR job





Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks criticizing Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for his election promises have sparked a controversial political discourse. Kharge issued a strong response on Friday, accusing the ruling party of dishonesty. He called the NDA's 100-day plan a “cheap PR stunt”. He also accused the NDA government of relying on “lies, deception, falsification, looting and publicity” to govern. Kharge's comments were in response to Prime Minister Modi's strong remarks on the Congress, where he highlighted Kharge's advice to state units to deliver on “fiscally achievable” campaign promises. On social media platform X, Kharge wrote: Lies, deception, falsification, loot and publicity are the five adjectives that best describe your government! Your drumbeat about a 100 day plan was a cheap PR stunt! On May 16, 2024, you also claimed to have collected contributions from over 20,000,000 people for the roadmap to 2047. The RTI filed with the Prime Minister's Office refused to provide details, thereby exposing your lies! “ .@narendramodi ji, Lies, deception, falsification, loot and publicity are the 5 adjectives that best describe your government! Your drumbeat about a 100 day plan was a cheap PR stunt! On May 16, 2024, you also claimed to have received contributions from more than 20,000,000 people for the road. Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) November 1, 2024 He added: The 'B' in BJP stands for Treason, while the 'J' stands for 'Jhumla'. Set the record straight. “Acche din (good days ahead), two million jobs a year, Viksit Bharat (developed India),” are some of the seven questions Kharge asked the ruling NDA government and said the government in power had not kept its promises. . Besides Kharge, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Congress General Secretary (Organization) KC Venugopal all responded to Modi by highlighting the Congress party's history of delivering on its commitments. What Prime Minister Modi said In a series of messages on He said the development trajectory and fiscal health in the Congress-ruled states of Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana were going from bad to worse. “The Congress Party is finding out the hard way that it is easy to make unreal promises, but implementing them properly is difficult, if not impossible. Campaign after campaign, they promise things to the people that they know also that they will never be able to stand. Now they are standing very exposed in front of the people,” Modi posted on X. Referring to Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana, the Prime Minister pointed out that the Congress had failed to fulfill its promises to these states, thereby betraying the trust of their people. “Check that in all the states where the Congress has governments today – Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana – the development trajectory and financial health are going from bad to worse. Their so-called guarantees are not being met, which constitutes a terrible deception for the people of these states. The victims of such policies are the poor, the youth, farmers and women, who are not only denied the benefits of these promises, but also see their existing programs diluted. Modi wrote. He claimed that the Congress was concerned about internal party issues in Karnataka, saying Himachal Pradesh government employees were facing delays in receiving their salaries and farmers in Telangana were still waiting for promised loan waivers . The recent disagreement occurred amid heated debate over the practice of making pre-election promises or incentives from political parties. Prime Minister Modi has criticized what he calls “revdi” culture, a term referring to the treats traditionally handed out at rallies. The BJP and Congress have frequently offered incentives before every national election. The Congress, for example, promised 200 units of free electricity for all households, free public transport for women in Karnataka and monthly financial support of 2,500 for women, as well as 15,000 per acre for farmers of Telangana, which led to their electoral successes. . Similarly, the BJP's victories in Madhya Pradesh and Haryana were fueled by significant social commitments.

