Comics: the mystery Xi Jinping the magnifying glass

Culture

Published on November 2, 2024

Updated November 2, 2024









Detail of the cover of the comic strip “Xi Jinping, the Emperor of Silence”, script Eric Meyer, drawing Gianluca Costantini, Delcourt. (Credit: Delcourt)

A thick graphic novel examines the little-known and complex personality of the Chinese dictator. And the first volume of the Albert Londres collection makes us rediscover the great reports of Henri de Turenne during the Korean War.

*Xi Jinping, the emperor of silence, screenplay Eric Meyer, by Gianluca Costantini, 240 pages, Delcourt, 27.95 euros. He is undoubtedly the most powerful individual on the planet, the American president being more constrained than him: Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party and leader with almost unlimited powers of the second world superpower, has something to fascinate and worry in equal measure. But this rather secretive man is ultimately hardly known to the Western public. This is all the merit of the copious comic strip Xi Jinping, the emperor of silence* than to deliver a complete and most instructive portrait of the master of China.







Cover of the comic strip “Xi Jinping, the Emperor of Silence”, script Eric Meyer, drawing Gianluca Costantini, Delcourt. (Credit: Delcourt)

Scripted by Eric Meyer who was a journalist in China for more than thirty years, the album begins with pages on Xi's childhood which will be a discovery for most readers. We see the environment in which a little red prince (this is the title of the first chapter). Son of a minister, the child was immersed in the cult of the Revolution while leading a most privileged existence: beautiful villa, school and beach reserved for the elite. Privileges totally justified by the fact that we were the kids of the elite, those who, from father to son, lived day and night for the Revolution. Which is worth pearls like the following: while Xi's mother is upset at having seen a miserable old man at the door of her residence, her husband reproaches her for her liberal bourgeois sentimentalism.

But in the ruthless world of the Chinese Communist Party, the abyss is not far from the summit. Xi's father is denounced for revisionism: overnight, the model family of triumphant communism is transformed into pariahs. Which leads the young man to set two goals for the years to come: rehabilitate my father without denying his faults or losing faith in the party, and above all devote all my strength survive The horrors of the Cultural Revolution did not spare Xi and his family – a half-sister was driven to suicide by mistreatment – ​​and the young man was subjected to imprisonment and periods of reeducation. In these proofs, he forms a conviction: whatever happens, we will always need our family. In fact, when better days arrive with the end of the Cultural Revolution, the young man's family ties, and especially his mother, who is well introduced to the ruling spheres, will play a major role in facilitating his career.

For Xi, these ordeal years ended with his rehabilitation at the age of 22. He comes out with unshakeable faith in the Party, only infinite source of energy. This is the difficult to understand paradox that we find, for example, in the exceptional A Chinese life by Li Kunwu: people who suffered the worst atrocities and witnessed the incredible disasters of the Great Leap Forward and the Cultural Revolution without questioning for a moment their devotion to Mao and the Communist Party.

The comic then chronicles the different stages of Xi Jinping's career, during which he follows two golden rules: never make enemies, never put yourself forward. important step: his appointment as head of a medium-sized provincial town where he displays his qualities as an organizer by improving infrastructure, agriculture, the fight against crime, etc. Little by little, he built up the image of an efficient man, who never deviated from the Party line.

The different phases of his irresistible rise to the top are then retraced. Coming from the red elites, pushed by them, Xi, whose ambition is limitless, climbs the steps of power one by one, ruthlessly excluding any dissident voice. THE achievements of the leader in terms of repression in Tibet, Xinjiang and Hong Kong are recalled, as well as his desires towards the islands off the Philippines and of course Tawan. In the background of the description of Xi Jinping's life, the evocation of the walls of the communist elite is worth the detour: endless privileges, extravagant lifestyle fueled by corruption, settling of scores, assassinations, disappearances

Effective, Gianluca Costantini's drawing is entirely at the service of the very abundant text to ultimately produce a most informative work which paints a terribly disturbing portrait: that of a determined, merciless man, but sometimes also consumed by doubt about his destiny. , and who would undoubtedly not back down from any headlong rush.







Cover of the comic strip “Sur le front de Core”, script Stphane Marchetti, drawing Rafael Ortiz, Aire Libre. (Credit: Aire Libre)

*On the Core front, screenplay Stphane Marchetti, drawing Rafael Ortiz, 128 pages, Aire Libre, 25 euros. Bringing back to life the great reports once crowned by the Albert Londres Prize, such is the objective of the new Albert Londres collection created by the Aire Libre/Dupuis editions and the Albert Londres Prize Association. With the idea both of recounting great moments in the history of the 20th century and of describing the practice of the journalistic profession. Five volumes have been started for staggered releases until 2027 and the first has just been published: it is On the Core front* according to reports by Henri de Turenne.

Born in 1921, the latter left in 1950 to cover the war in Korea for the AFP. His reports appeared in Le Figaro earned him the Albert Londres prize in 1951. In accordance with the editorial line of this new collection, the volume evokes the content of Turenne's reports but also the conditions in which they were produced.

Throughout the pages drawn in a realistic style by the Argentinian artist Rafael Ortiz, we relive this conflict about which we often no longer know much today, apart from the fact that it resulted in the creation of two Koreas. We witness the initial setbacks suffered by the American army then the incredible turnarounds with the successive captures of Soul by the troops of the North and those of the South. Among the most striking scenes, Turenne describes the massive landing of the American army in Incheon, behind the Northern troops, or the cold-blooded assassination of North Korean collaborators by the Southern troops. Regaining the upper hand, the Americans seized Pyongyang, the capital of the North, without resistance, before the entry into war of the Chinese army came to reshuffle the cards.

In addition to diving into the military events of a few months of the Korean War, the album extensively evokes the working conditions of Henri de Turenne and his colleagues. It must be said that the authors had access to the journalist's unpublished memoirs which provide multiple details in this regard. The work of the war correspondent is therefore portrayed: the difficulties in finding means of movement in the middle of the fighting, the struggles to access a telephone in order to dictate articles to the AFP Tokyo office, the periods of deceptive calm followed by explosions of violence, moments of fear and doubt. And then the face-to-face encounters with death, including that of colleagues and friends. A very successful first volume for a collection which will deserve to be followed closely.







Cover of the comic strip “343 Sword Squad”, volume 1, script and drawing Souichi Sumoto, Delcourt/Tonkam. (Credit: Delcourt/Tonkam)

*343rd Sword Squad, volume 1, script and drawing Souichi Sumoto, 176 pages, Delcourt/Tonkam, 8.50 euros. During the final months of 1944, as Japan sensed defeat coming, a group of elite pilots was assembled to organize the defense of Tokyo against American bombing. It is their story that the manga tells 343rd Sword Squad* of which volume 1 has just been published. We see Naoshi Kanno, ace of Japanese aviation, being chosen to lead this team. A nomination that he seeks to refuse: it would mean abandoning the fighting on the front at least initially, which would be dishonorable. The star pilot would much prefer to be the first to inaugurate the new tactic of kamikaze attacks developed by the general staff

This manga presents itself as an absolute homage to the pilots of the Japanese air force. The author Souichi Sumoto also specifies in the introduction: I put all my soul and energy into my pen to recount the determination in combat [de nos as de laviation] as well as the exploits they left us. Suffice it to say that there is not the slightest setback in this call for the end of the Pacific War. Pilots dream of no greater honor than to die launching what is euphemistically called a special attack, that is to say a kamikaze suicide mission. And when Naoshi Kanno receives a visit from his little sister and tells him that they will never see each other again, she stands to attention and says to him: You are all of our heroes, fight with all your might!

This resolutely militaristic manga is nevertheless worth it for its graphic virtuosity. The aerial combat scenes are impressive with wild successions of angles, high angles and low angles. Something to delight fans of war and aviation comics. For manga giving a more distanced Japanese point of view on the Second World War, we can refer to two extraordinary series: Beautiful a Sengo.

Support us! Asialyst is designed by a team made up of 100% volunteers and thanks to a network of contributors in Asia or elsewhere, journalists, experts, academics, consultants or former diplomats… Our sole goal: to share knowledge of Asia to the widest audience . Make a donation