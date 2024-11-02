Harris and Trump held rallies last Friday night in battleground Milwaukee | US Election News 2024





Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and her rival, former President Donald Trump, held dueling rallies just miles apart in the city of Milwaukee, capping a day of events that was one of the last attempts at support before the November 5 elections. .

Milwaukee, Wisconsin's largest city, is vote-rich territory for Democrats, but Republicans are focusing on the surrounding conservative suburbs. Trump won the state in 2016 but lost in 2020.

We know who Donald Trump is, Harris said Friday night. This is not someone who thinks about how to improve your life. He is someone increasingly unstable, obsessed with revenge. He is consumed by grievances and man is in search of uncontrolled power.

Less than 10 miles away, in another part of town, Trump said: My response to Joe and Kamala is very simple: You can't lead America if you don't love America, and you can't be president if you hate the American people.

Democrats know they need to vote in Milwaukee, which is also home to the state's largest black population. Harris hopes to replicate, or even exceed, 2020 turnout in the city, which voted 79% for Biden that year.

Harris' campaign warmed up the youth crowd with the participation of musical artists GloRilla, Flo Milli, MC Lyte, The Isley Brothers and DJ Gemini Gilly.

Rapper Cardi B also supported Harris. Did you hear what Donny Trump said the other day? she said, referring to Trump's promise to protect women whether they like it or not.

Donny, no, she said. Please.

We need to turn the page

Harris' message, as it has increasingly been at all of her rallies, is that Americans are exhausted by Trump's negative presence on the political stage and it is time to move forward .

We have an opportunity to finally turn the page on a decade in which Donald Trump tried to keep us divided and afraid of each other. We're done with it, we're exhausted, we're moving on, she says.

Harris also stressed the need to find common ground and compromise amid a deeply divided political context in the country.

Unlike Donald Trump, I don't believe that those who disagree with me are enemies, she said.

He wants to put them in prison. I'm going to give them a seat at the table.

Everyone wants a job

Trump told supporters that he had asked his team not to speculate about who might work for him once he wins.

I don't want to talk about anyone. First, I want to win. We don't want to talk about people. Don't talk to me about people. Everyone wants a job, he says

Remember there was a point where they were like, “Oh, no one wants to work for Trump. It's too difficult. Let me tell you a little secret: they died to work for us. Do you know why? Because they all want to do this glamorous deal. They want to be part of this great administration.

Rallies around Trump have taken on a note of nostalgia in the final week before the election, and Friday was no exception.

At an afternoon rally in Warren, Michigan, he told supporters he felt invigorated by the campaign trail.

This has been a thrill of a lifetime for me, for you and for everyone, he said.

Earlier Friday, Harris left Las Vegas for Wisconsin, where she spoke at a union hall in Janesville, then held an event in Little Chute, before her third stop in Milwaukee's West Allis neighborhood.

