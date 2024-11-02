Response to Ridwan Kamil's meeting with Jokowi and Prabowo, Pramono: My Time for Community

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Jakarta Gubernatorial Candidate Number 3 Pramono Anung responded to the meeting Ridwan Kamil with the president Prabowo Subianto and the 7th President Joko Widodo. Pramono said he was also fighting guerrilla warfare in Jakarta and currently he was focusing on meeting with community groups.

“So I'm really focused on finalizing my meetings with the Jakarta community. And this is the time for me to meet with the community groups,” said Pramono Anung when meeting at the Integrity Convention Center, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, Saturday, November 2, 2024.

Pramono and Ridwan Kamil are rivals in the regional elections or Jakarta Pilkada. According to the monitoring of a certain number of survey institutions, the eligibility trends of these two couples clash. Even before Ridwan Kamil met Jokowi, Pramono also planned to meet the former number one in Indonesia. Pramono even held a meeting with Prabowo during the election of the Red and White ministers.

Regarding Ridwan Kamil's meeting with Jokowi and Prabowo, Pramono is not discouraged from continuing to make progress in the 2024 Jakarta legislative elections. According to Pramono, he has also held many meetings directly targeting Jakarta residents.

“I'm also guerrilla, I'm really a guerrilla, I shoot (just by the hand),” said Pramono, showing the red marks on his hands because he was detained by sympathizers present at the order of the day of the declaration of volunteers.

Pramono also said he was not someone in the public eye. Even from the beginning of his appointment to the General Election Commission or KPU Jakarta, Pramono's electability was still very low compared to Ridwan Kamil, who was already known to many people throughout Indonesia.

“So I hope that the journey of the last two months will show real evidence of the support that we have received. Yes, like what we are feeling now. From this morning until this evening, it has been extraordinary,” said l former Cabinet Secretary.

Ridwan Kamil's meeting with Jokowi took place on Friday, November 1, 2024. Jokowi hosted Ridwan Kamil at his residence, Jalan Kutai Utara, Banjarsari, Solo, Central Java. Meanwhile, the meeting with Prabowo was held as a dinner program at Garuda Restaurant, Jalan Sabang, Central Jakarta, Thursday evening, October 31, 2024.

Ridwan Kamil admitted that he received support from Prabowo and Jokowi to advance in the Jakarta selection. Even in the closed-door meeting agenda, Ridwan Kamil said he received many stories related to experiences, especially regarding Jakarta.

“Yes, the fact is that he (Joko Widodo) supports the RIDO couple (Ridwan Kamil-Suswono) by offering experiences as governor of Jakarta,” the man familiarly called Emil told Tempoduring its meeting in Cilandak, South Jakarta, Saturday, November 2, 2024.

This Golkar Party politician said his meeting with Jokowi and Prabowo discussed more or less the same thing. Even though they took place at different times, they share the same frequency for the Jakarta legislative elections.

“The same (between Jokowi and Prabowo support), only one frequency,” said Emil, as he got into his car to continue his campaign trip to meet interfaith figures in Medan Satria, Bekasi City, Java Western.

Although it is claimed that she has support, this is inversely proportional to the investigation published by LSI Judge Denny. The investigation found data indicating strong support for Ridwan Kamil came only from the Gerindra and PAN parties. Meanwhile, other party cadres prefer candidate number 3 in the Jakarta legislative elections, namely Pramono Anung-Rano Karno. LSI Director Denny JA Sunarto Ciptoharjono said the investigation found that PKS voters had switched to Pramono Anung.

In the Jakarta election landscape, Ridwan Kamil-Suswono faces candidate number 2 Dharma Pongrekun-Kun Wardana from the independent route, aka no party. As well as the number 3 candidate duo Pramono Anung-Rano Karno who is supported by the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP).

