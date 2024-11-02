Politics
China, Slovakia elevate relations to strategic partnership
Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on November 1, 2024. Photo: cnsphoto
China and Slovakia have decided to upgrade their bilateral relations to a strategic partnership, which meets the future development needs of the two countries and injects strong new impetus into bilateral cooperation, Chinese President Xi Jinping said at his meeting with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in Beijing. Friday.
Noting that this year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Slovakia, Xi said that after three quarters of a century of development, the traditional friendship between the two countries is full of vitality and cooperation in various areas has yielded fruitful results, bringing tangible benefits to the people of the two countries.
“We have decided to elevate China-Slovakia relations to a strategic partnership, which meets the future development needs of the two countries and will inject powerful new impetus into bilateral cooperation,” Xi said, adding that the China was ready to work with Slovakia to open a new chapter in bilateral relations and elevate their ties to a higher level.
China has decided to grant 15 days visa-free entry to Slovak citizens, Xi added.
China attaches great importance to China-EU relations, Xi said, adding that next year will mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the EU, and China-EU relations should demonstrate the maturity and stability due to them.
For his part, Fico said that Slovakia firmly adheres to the one-China policy and recognizes the government of the People's Republic of China as the only legitimate government representing all of China.
Slovakia appreciates China's decision to grant Slovak citizens 15 days visa-free treatment, Fico said. Slovakia supports facilitating trade between the two countries and invites more Chinese companies to invest in the country and strengthen cooperation in areas such as new energy and infrastructure, he added.
The two sides also exchanged views on the Ukrainian crisis. Xi outlined China's consistent principles and position, praising Slovakia for taking an objective, rational and impartial position. He called on Slovakia, as well as other like-minded countries, to play a positive role in promoting peace talks.
The two governments issued a joint statement on Friday on establishing a strategic partnership. He said friendship and cooperation have always been at the core of bilateral relations and are in line with the long-term common interests of the two peoples.
During the visit, Fico also met with Premier Li Qiang and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress Zhao Leji.
Foreign Minister Wang Yi also held talks with Slovak Foreign and European Minister Juraj Blanar on Friday. Wang said Fico's visit was rich and fruitful.
Pragmatic cooperation
In the current complex geopolitical environment, the elevation of China-Slovakia relations has significant positive implications, said Yan Shaohua, research associate professor at the Center for China-EU Relations at Fudan University.
He noted that due to trade frictions and renewed leadership in key EU institutions, China-EU relations have seen some twists and turns. The elevation of China-Slovakia relations helps improve political trust between China and Central and Eastern European countries, while sending a positive signal that both sides are eager to stabilize bilateral relations, Xi said. Yan.
Facing Europe's current economic challenges, Central and Eastern European countries are seeking to attract Chinese investment and pursue high-tech cooperation as a path to future growth. Slovakia's unique strengths in traditional automobile manufacturing, electromechanical products and chemical industry provide promising conditions for collaboration with China, said Zhao Junjie, senior researcher at the Academy's Institute of European Studies. Chinese social sciences.
According to a statement from the Slovak government press office, in addition to his visit to Beijing, Prime Minister Fico will travel to Hefei in East China's Anhui Province to visit Chinese battery manufacturer Gotion, and will travel to Shanghai to attend the opening ceremony of China International Import. Expo.
The eastern China locations that Fico will visit are known for their rapid economic development and leading roles in China's innovation, Zhao said, highlighting the potential for expanding vehicle cooperation. electric (EV) and battery production.
Cooperation between China and Slovakia in areas such as automobile manufacturing, electromechanical products and high technology not only benefits countries like Slovakia, but also provides opportunities to strengthen China-EU relations. Fico's visit is expected to yield significant results conducive to improving and stabilizing these ties, the expert said.
Yan also noted that the meeting between Xi and Fico would have a positive impact on China-EU relations. Despite the EU's decision to impose tariffs on imports of Chinese electric vehicles, negotiations between the two sides are still ongoing and Slovakia holds significant influence within the European automotive supply chain.
|
