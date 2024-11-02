Engineer, hacker and Ron DeSantis fan: five things about Kemi Badenoch | Kemi Badenoch





1. She's an engineer but not the type to build bridges During the campaign, Badenoch made much of his engineering training, arguing that it allowed him to view problems analytically, without ideological burden. She's not wrong to call herself an engineer, but her undergraduate degree and master's degree, from the University of Sussex, were in computer systems engineering. She then worked as a software engineer, before moving into consulting and financial services. Badenoch might also consider herself a lawyer, having also completed a part-time Bachelor of Laws at Birkbeck, University of London, but she tends to be more discreet about it. 2. She's a fan of Ron DeSantis, and it's mutual Although Badenoch has managed to present herself as the more moderate of the latter two candidates, she is an enthusiastic American culture warrior and has won the admiration of Ron DeSantis, the hard-line Republican governor of Florida, who waged its own battles against the apparent scourge of woke thought, including the banning of many books from school libraries. Endorsing Badenoch to be conservative leader, DeSantis she said flies the brightly colored flag of conservatism. The two men became acquainted when Badenoch was Commerce Secretary, along with DeSantis telling a British newspaper that she told him she supported his policies, which also included a series of policies targeting LGBTQ+ communities. She complimented what we're doing in Florida, DeSantis said. She claimed that was what they were trying to do in Britain. 3. Some of the fights she chooses are curious and minor Perhaps one of the things Badenoch is best known for among voters is his willingness to get into a fight and some appreciate his pugilistic approach. But some Conservative MPs fear that it will be too random on this subject. Perhaps the most striking example came in 2021, when the then relatively little-known Equalities Minister took to Twitter to castigate a journalist for his creepy and bizarre behavior by asking what appeared to be fairly routine questions. Boris Johnson's Number 10 defended Badenoch, but privately a number of officials and MPs were baffled. 4. Sometimes she can also attack the conservative right Although Badenoch is, by most definitions, on the populist side of her party and has always supported leaving the EU, unlike Robert Jenrick, she is not universally popular with the right wing of the Conservatives in favor of Brexit. Part of this dates back to 2023 when, as business secretary, Badenoch reversed course on a promise to scrap thousands of EU laws retained in the UK's statutes by the end of the year . Badenoch presented this as pragmatism, but faced open fury from Brexit Tories such as Mark Francois. Some of the anger was simply the result of the decision, but some came from Badenoch's own approach, responding to an urgent Commons question on the subject with, as one observer put it, sometimes astonishing rudeness. 5. She Hacked Harriet Harmans Website and Admitted It Normally, when politicians are asked in interviews to name the nastiest thing they've ever done, they concoct a charmingly self-effacing anecdote about a slight commotion. When Badenoch was questioned, she admitted a potential violation of the Computer Misuse Act, an offense punishable by up to five years in prison. It was in 2018 when a video emerged of Badenoch answering the question, in which the then new MP said: About 10 years ago I hacked a Labor MP's website and I changed things to say nice things about conservatives. It turned out she had posted a fake message on Harriet Harmans' website in 2008, claiming Harman had supported Boris Johnson in the London mayoral election, after guessing the site's password. Fortunately, Harman accepted his apology.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2024/nov/02/engineer-hacker-and-ron-desantis-fan-five-things-about-kemi-badenoch The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos