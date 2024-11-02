IHC to hear bail plea in Imran gifts case on 4





ISLAMABAD:

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has removed objections raised by its registrar to the bail application after the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in the second gift-giving case. The IHC will hear the bail application on Monday.

A one-member bench of the IHC, comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, heard the application along with objections on Friday.

During the hearing, Justice Aurangzeb addressed Imran's lawyer Ayesha Khalid saying that she had spoken about the rule of consistency but there was a difference in cases of Imran and his wife. He said the court granted bail to Imran's wife Bushra Bibi on the grounds that Bushra was a woman.

He said he rejected a similar bail request the other day.

The judge noted that the registrar also highlighted the fact that the power of attorney in the case was signed in July but the bail application was submitted in November.

The court asked Shah Khawar's lawyer to assist it on this issue. Khawar said it is common practice to have proxies signed during a meeting with a prisoner.

The court later overruled objections raised by the clerk's office and ordered the case set for Monday. When Shahina Shahab, another lawyer of the PTI founder, sought issuance of notice on the application, Justice Aurangzeb said the law would be followed.

On October 23, an IHC bench comprising Justice Aurangzeb granted bail to Bushra Bibi in the gift-giving case. During the hearing, Justice Aurangzeb had remarked that the case against Bushra was similar to that of Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

“In the Isa case, the husband [Isa] was held responsible for the actions of his wife, and in this case, a wife [Bushra] is held responsible for her husband's actions [Imran]” he said.

