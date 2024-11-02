Donald Trump and Kamala Harris will gather in Pittsburgh on November 4





Both Harris and Trump are expected to visit Pittsburgh on the eve of Election Day.

Former President Donald Trump will be at PPG Paints Arena; Vice President Kamala Harris will speak at Point State Park

Updated: 12:03 a.m. EDT November 2, 2024

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump will be in Pittsburgh for campaign rallies on Monday, a day before the presidential election. Trump, the Republican nominee, will address supporters at PPG Paints Arena. The event is scheduled for 6 p.m. Registration for general admission tickets is available at this link. Democratic candidate Harris will be at Point State Park for a rally starting at 3 p.m., according to her campaign website. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 video showed a stage being set up in the downtown park. People can register to attend the rally here. Both political parties in Allegheny County say the two campaign visits on the eve of Election Day underscore how important it is to win Pennsylvania, with 19 electoral votes at stake. Allegheny is considered one of most crucial counties in the United States. “I think we're in the top five, maybe top 10. We're the largest state. We have the most electoral votes up for grabs,” said Sam. Hens-Greco, chairman of the State Democratic Committee. Allegheny County. “I think most people say whoever wins Pennsylvania will win this election.” Sam DeMarco, chairman of the Allegheny County Republican Committee, shares similar sentiments. ” said DeMarco. Meanwhile, work is underway in Allegheny County ahead of candidate visits. The Democratic Committee office is pushing voters to cast their absentee ballots before Election Day. C It's the same rate at the Republican Committee, where they are also preparing to welcome supporters of the Trump campaign this weekend. “It's a much higher rate than any time since 2020,” DeMarco said. Democrats have already voted. That’s an incredibly high number from voters,” Hens-Greco said.

PITTSBURG —

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump will be in Pittsburgh for campaign rallies on Monday, a day before the presidential election.

Trump, the Republican nominee, will address supporters at PPG Paints Arena. The event is scheduled for 6 p.m. Registration for general admission tickets is available at this link.

Democratic candidate Harris will be at Point State Park for a rally starting at 3 p.m., according to her campaign website. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 video showed a stage being set up in the downtown park. People can register to attend the rally here.

Both political parties in Allegheny County say the two campaign visits on the eve of Election Day underscore how important it is to win Pennsylvania, with 19 electoral votes at stake. Allegheny is considered one of largest counties in the United States.

“I think we're in the top five, maybe top 10. We're the largest state. We have the most electoral votes up for grabs,” said Sam Hens-Greco, chairman of the county Democratic Committee. of Allegheny. “I think most people say whoever wins Pennsylvania will win this election.”

Sam DeMarco, chairman of the Allegheny County Republican Committee, shares similar sentiments.

“The headline in the Wall Street Journal today was that Pittsburgh is the center of the political universe, and indeed it is, and I think Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris' visit here on Monday does not only highlights that fact,” DeMarco said.

Meanwhile, work is happening in Allegheny County ahead of the candidates' visits.

Volunteers at the Democratic Committee office are encouraging voters to cast their absentee ballots before Election Day. It's the same rhythm at the Republican Committee, where they are also preparing to welcome supporters of the Trump campaign this weekend.

“I think, among Republicans, there's a lot of enthusiasm here. We're using mail-in and mail-in voting at a much greater rate than we have at any time since 2020,” DeMarco said.

“About 160,000 Democrats have already voted. That's an incredibly high number. There's a lot of enthusiasm among voters,” Hens-Greco said.

