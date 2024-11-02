Donald Trump: “Give the mic to Hawk Tuah”: Donald Trump's gesture at a rally in Wisconsin goes viral





In the final days before the election, former US President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris held dueling rallies in Wisconsin, just miles apart. However, it was a viral clip of Trump that stole the show, thanks to a microphone mishap that led to suggestive gestures. Demonstrating his difficulty with microphones throughout the rally, Trump said the mic was either too far, too close, or too close. weak, leading to the viral moment. Harris' campaign on X posted the explicit gesture from the Wisconsin rally with a cryptic caption “?” “. Trump addressed the crowd, saying, “I walk in and here's the thing, aww man, it's too low, I say too low, so I had to go… Way too low,” before to make the wild gesture. The video sent social media into a frenzy. One user on kids cover their eyes.” Meanwhile, some defended Trump, with one user saying: “The microphone wasn't working. It's called having fun with the crowd, huh.” Another added: “I can't wait until Tuesday for this (Kamala HQ) account to be taken down. This is so unbearable.” Trump said his rally enthusiastically, but the crowd soon became frustrated with the sound levels, chanting: Fix the mic Trump finally ripped the microphone off the podium and closer to his mouth, Trump said. And then we don't pay the contractor. I say don't pay the contractor, then they write a story, Trump doesn't pay his bills, he's a bad guy As the problems continued, Trump joked: You. joke. Do you want to see me knock people out backstage? The crowd applauded and Trump continued: “I don't mind if they want to come forward a little bit or anything like that, but it's a situation. pretty stupid, but it doesn't matter. I'm so angry, I'm seething here, I'm working like crazy with this stupid microphone, he added. I blew off my left arm. Now I'm going to blow off my right arm, and also my damn throat, because of these stupid people. Trump closed with a deal for the crowd: Pretend you're listening to him perfectly and I'll come back and do another one with a decent mic.

