Ridwan Kamil meets Prabowo and Jokowi, political observer: 100 percent support signal





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Executive Director of Indonesian Political Parameters Adi Prayitno assessed the meeting of candidates for governor of DKI Jakarta Ridwan Kamil with President Prabowo Subianto and former President Joko Widodo as a signal of 100 percent support for the Ridwan-Suswono couple (RIDO). “The clearly visible political message is that the three cannot be separated in the current political constellation. This means that Prabowo, Jokowi, Ridwan Kamil and KIM Plus form a single political force that cannot be separated from each other,” said Adi. BetweenFriday November 1, 2024. Meeting Prabowo with Ridwan Kamil took place at Padang Restaurant in Sabang Area, Central Jakarta on Thursday, October 31, 2024. One day later, Ridwan Kamil met with Jokowi in Sumber, Solo, Central Java. This message was reflected, Adi said, not only in the meeting held by these personalities in the middle of the simultaneous regional elections of 2024, but also through the information provided by the Palace. The Palace said the meeting between Prabowo and Ridwan Kamil was solely based on the closeness between the two figures. The palace also said there was no other evidence. “Of course, this is what he really wants to convey politically. Personally, politically, Prabowo of course prefers Ridwan Kamil. In fact, one could say that he has 100 percent support for Ridwan Kamil,” said Adi. Through this meeting, Prabowo and Jokowi both emphasized their political position. Adi also read that the meeting could strengthen support for the Ridwan Kamil-Suswono couple in the Jakarta legislative elections. “The Indonesian Advanced Coalition (KIM) parties, KIM and KIM Plus voters are all loyal to Ridwan Kamil-Suswono. This is the message that Ridwan Kamil apparently wanted to convey during the meeting between Ridwan Kamil and Prabowo Subianto,” he said. . Advertisement Another message that Adi read during the meeting between Ridwan Kamil and Jokowi was confirmation that KIM Plus in Jakarta was working perfectly. Together with the volunteers who expressed their support for the Ridwan Kamil-Suswono duo, they will try to win the duo. This also avoids problems and stories about KIM Plus's incomplete support for the couple. “This is confirmation that KIM Plus or KIM in general has strong political support, there is no story that KIM Plus does not fully and fully support Ridwan Kamil,” he said. Adi also mentioned the meetings with Prabowo and Jokowi and stressed that anyone claiming to be on behalf of KIM and KIM Plus should strongly support Ridwan Kamil and Suswono. Chairman of the Golkar Party of DKI Jakarta, Ahmed Zaki Iskandar, said that Ridwan Kamil had close ties with Prabowo and Jokowi. So there is nothing wrong if Ridwan Kamil meets the president and former president. Zaki, who is also chairman of the steering committee of the Ridwan Kamil-Suswono winning team, said that Ridwan Kamil's closeness to Prabowo and Jokowi can be seen in the photos of the meeting. “This can be seen in the photos of the meeting. They chatted intimately. There were no barriers or boundaries. They both laughed freely, like a meeting between friends,” he said. According to Ahmed, if the meeting is seen as dispelling the issue of Prabowo and Jokowi's support for Pramono Anung, that is fine. “If anyone says that Pak Prabowo and Jokowi support the next pair of candidates, it is very wrong. Because from the beginning, Pak Prabowo and Pak Jokowi supported RK,” he said. Editor's Choice: Ridwan Kamil – Prabowo dinner, followed by Jokowi amid the ups and downs of electability

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pemilu.tempo.co/read/1936278/ridwan-kamil-temui-prabowo-dan-jokowi-pengamat-politik-sinyal-dukungan-100-persen The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos