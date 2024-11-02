Chinese president does not travel to Chancay to inaugurate megaport due to security concerns | Government | Elmer Schaller | Xi Jinping | PERU





On November 14, the president In Boluarte and Chinese President Xi Jinping will inaugurate the Chancay Megaport during a ceremony which will be held at the Government Palace for security reasons, according to Foreign Minister Elmer Schialer. It's a real inauguration, because it will start operating, but it will be virtual. President Boluarte and President Xi Jinping will be at the Government Palace with a large group of Peruvian and Chinese citizens. They will not be in Chancay for security reasons of the Chinese president himself , Schialer said on Channel N. He said the ceremony will take place on the afternoon of November 14, when the Chinese president will pay a state visit to Peru. THERE'S MORE: Port of Chancay: A container full of security and formality above all The entire afternoon and evening of the 14th was devoted to his state visit and the next day he joined the leaders' meeting. of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Forumwhich will be held in Lima, they specify. On Friday evening, Chancay Chamber of Commerce President Jaime Noriega said Chinese President Xi Jinping would not visit the megaport because there is no safe and fast land route to get there. Port of Chançay. | Photo: Laura Gil Looking to the future During a visit last Tuesday to show the significant progress in the work of the megaport, the government stressed that this infrastructure, built mainly with Chinese capital, will allow Peru to become the Singapore of Latin America. THERE'S MORE: Port of Chancay: Peru and Brazil to discuss trade routes Our goal is to become the Singapore of Latin America, so that port goods pass through here on their way to Asia. When someone from Brazil, Venezuela, Bolivia, Paraguay, Argentina wants to go to Asia, think of Peru as an exit door to Asia. This is what we are aiming for, explained the Minister of Transport, Ral Pérez Reyes. Start standing out in the business world by getting today's most exclusive news delivered to your inbox Here. If you don't have an account yet, Free legal streets and you are part of our community.

