Bushra Bibi reaches KP CM house in Peshawar





Bushra Bibi, the wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding president Imran Khan, arrived in Peshawar after a brief stay in Lahore.

Sources said she reached the chief minister's house in Peshawar after leaving Zaman Park in Lahore.

After his release from Adiala Prison, Bushra Bibi first moved to Bani Gala before going to Peshawar.

She met Imran Khan in Rawalpindi and then returned to Lahore, where she stayed at Zaman Park.

Bushra Bibi plans to undergo dental treatment in Peshawar and is reportedly refraining from any political engagement, including the planned protest in Swabi on November 9.

Motion filed for acquittal in Toshakhana case

Meanwhile, Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi have filed applications for acquittal in the Toshakhana case.

Special judge Shahrukh Arjumand presided over the hearing at Adiala jail.

The court did not bring charges against the accused, and its legal team, comprising Salman Safdar and Salman Akram Raja, submitted powers of attorney and requests for acquittal.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) opposed requests for acquittal, citing intentional delays in the prosecution process.

FIA prosecutor Zulfiqar Naqvi said filing acquittal petitions does not hamper the proceedings.

The court issued notices to the parties involved and adjourned the hearing till November 5.

FIA Challenges IHC Bail Decision in SC

On the other hand, the FIA ​​challenged the Islamabad High Court's decision to grant bail to Bushra Bibi, filing an appeal in the Supreme Court.

The agency says the High Court failed to consider evidence suggesting Bashira Bibi's involvement in the case related to a Bulgari jewelry set that was not filed in Toshakhana.

The FIA ​​claims that despite her gender, Bushra Bibi's alleged criminal record prevents her from being granted bail, seeking to overturn the High Court's October 23 decision.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2506978/bushra-bibi-reaches-k-p-cm-house-in-peshawar The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

