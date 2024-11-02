Trkiye plans to adopt law on foreign agents-Bloomberg





The legislation to be discussed in the Turkish parliament in the coming days aims to crack down on those who work against state security or its internal or external political interests under the influence or direction of a foreign country or organization. According to the bill, penalties could be up to seven years in prison. The move is part of a broader legal package proposed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoans' AK Party. The bill resembles a recently passed foreign agents law in Georgia, which has been condemned by Western countries and led to widespread protests. Legal experts and journalists have expressed concern over the vagueness and broad wording of the law. They argue that Trkiye's political interests could change and that the government could exploit this uncertainty to suppress any criticism of his actions. Inan Akgun Alp, a lawmaker from the main opposition Republican People's Party, or CHP, said the bill paves the way for a much more repressive environment. “This is a very serious authoritarian law. Defining the crime through vague expressions paves the way for the punishment of all opponents,” Alp said. Media reaction Dozens of media groups have issued statements opposing the foreign influence law and calling for its withdrawal. “We consider this bill an alarming threat to freedom of expression and civil society. This vaguely worded bill could turn everyday journalistic and civil activities into punishable crimes,” said Mustafa Kuleli, vice-president. President of the European Federation of Journalists. Trkiye was ranked as the 10th worst jailer of journalists in the world in the 2023 report by the Committee to Protect Journalists. Although it has often held the top spot over the past decade, its current ranking reflects ongoing concerns about press freedom in the country. Growing pressure In recent years, Erdoan and his government have restricted freedom of expression in Trkiye through various laws. Since he took office a decade ago, thousands of people have been arrested or tried for insulting the president. According to a law against disinformation passed two years ago, spreading false information about the security, public order or general well-being of Trkiye can result in a prison sentence of up to three years. Critics, including the main opposition party, have called it a censorship bill, arguing that its broad language gives authorities the power to prosecute anyone who deviates from the official narrative. Foreign agent laws Currently, laws regarding foreign agents are in force in two countries in the post-Soviet space. The pioneer of this initiative is Russia, where a similar law was enacted in 2012. According to this law, anyone receiving support from outside Russia or being influenced from abroad must register and declare themselves a foreign agent. After registration, these individuals are subject to additional screening and are required to label all their posts with a 24-word disclaimer specifying that they are disseminated by a foreign agent. On May 14, 2024, a similar bill titled On Transparency of Foreign Influence was adopted by the Georgian parliament. The decision sparked massive protests in Tbilisi. The United Kingdom and the United States have said that if Georgian authorities do not repeal this law, it will slow down the country's progress towards the EU and NATO. However, the Georgian government does not plan to withdraw the law on foreign agents allowing EU membership.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://newsukraine.rbc.ua/news/t-rkiye-plans-to-pass-law-on-foreign-agents-1730507654.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos