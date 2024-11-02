Prime Minister Narendra Modi slams Congress Party's 'unreal promises', broken commitments





New Delhi, November 2, 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a strong stance against the Congress Party, accusing it of making “unreal promises” which ultimately prove difficult, if not impossible, to keep. According to the Prime Minister, while it is easy for the Congress to make promises during its election campaigns, it consistently fails when it comes to implementing those promises in a meaningful way. The Prime Minister claimed that these recurring cases have led to the Congress Party being “severely exposed” in the eyes of the people, with its broken promises coming under scrutiny. Modi cited several Congress-ruled states, including Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana, as examples of alleged lapses. In these states, he said, “the development trajectory and fiscal health” have deteriorated significantly, and many of the “so-called guarantees” are still not respected. According to Modi, this failure to deliver on his promises has negatively impacted various groups, including the poor, youth, farmers and women, who not only miss out on new benefits but often see their existing programs diluted. In Karnataka, Modi claimed that the Congress was more focused on internal party politics and, in his words, “looting” than on implementing development initiatives. He alleged that the party was even considering scrapping existing welfare programs. The situation in Himachal Pradesh was described by Modi as equally bleak, with civil servants reportedly facing delays in receiving their salaries. In Telangana, he pointed out that farmers are still waiting for loan waivers promised earlier by the Congress. Modi then cited past examples from Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, where the Congress allegedly promised allocations which were not implemented for the entirety of a five-year term. According to him, such cases illustrate a larger trend in the Congress Party's approach to governance. He also urged the nation's people to remain vigilant against what he called the “Congress-sponsored culture of false promises.” Citing the recent Haryana elections as an example, Modi suggested that voters there have rejected the Congress's “lies” and opted for a “stable, progress-oriented and action-driven” government. Modi concluded his statement by noting that there is a growing awareness across India of the pitfalls of supporting the Congress Party, describing a “vote for Congress” as synonymous with “non-governance, bad economy and unprecedented looting. According to him, the Indian people want development and progress, rather than “the same old #FakePromisesOfCongress”. Continue reading

