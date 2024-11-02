Key moments in the 2024 presidential election of Donald Trump and Kamala Harris





At the end of October, a well-groomed and smiling Joe Biden, no longer a Democratic candidate but still president, delivered pizzas to a few dozen telephone bankers in a union hall in western Pennsylvania. It was exactly the kind of image that was once supposed to define the 2024 campaign: Democrats saw in Biden a grandfatherly figure who had restored order and common purpose, while Republicans detected the emblem spoiled by a fragile and aging diet. The event in which Biden was supposed to dispel that impression, the first presidential debate, backfired spectacularly: He couldn't even convincingly present his talking points. At the other desk, Donald Trump, attacking, could not believe his eyes. Over the next two weeks, an assassin's bullet grazed Trump's ear; Democratic poll numbers, already weak, fell; and, at the Republican National Convention, in Milwaukee, a new generation of young conservative delegates played cornhole and toasted JD Vance's selection to the GOP ticket and the victory to come.

But rather than setting the election on a new path, these events simply blew up the guardrails. The Democratic Party went against Biden, and Kamala Harris, sometimes derided as a lightweight, donned a Howard University sweatshirt, flipped through her formidable Rolodex, and effectively organized a desperate party behind her. Within weeks, Harris had the nomination, an anthem (Beyoncé's Freedom) and a theme we won't return to. She chose Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate, the liberals' feel-good pick, and hit the trail, appearing at pep rallies across the country. At a donut shop in Georgia, Vance was having trouble knowing whether to order glazed donuts or nuggets for his staff. Whatever makes sense, he finally said. The polls have tightened. The Trump campaign seemed a bit directionless. Harris won the debate.

It was Trump's second assassination attempt, in mid-September, that gave the race an existential meaning. According to the Times, concern is now widespread around the world that the November election will not end well and that American democracy, once a beacon to the world, has frayed to the breaking point . In both campaigns, advisors still said the mundane things: stick to the economy, but neither seemed to heed that advice. Republicans have instead turned their attention relentlessly to the issue of immigration, manipulating the daily struggles of migrants' lives to appear as the plunder of a horde of invaders. Meanwhile, the Harris campaign held a rally with Beyoncé in Houston, highlighting the threat to reproductive rights, and a somber evening at the Ellipse, in Washington, D.C., commemorating January 6 and highlighting Trump's fascism , a word his campaign has only recently used. started using. On the eve of election day, the vote was still measured in margins of error, in the number of likely voters, in doors knocked and viewers affected, in the defects of its candidates. But it was also understood by both sides as a kind of civilizational struggle. The contrast between the stakes of the election and the chaotic form in which it took place gives 2024 a veneer of surreality.

To delve into the characters and scenes of the campaign is to map a political environment in which only the most intense and sinister version of events is vivid enough to capture the public's attention. The truncated 2024 campaign has been viewed through a lens fractured by partisanship and new media, in which three dimensions become two. In its final days, the campaign was shaped by comments from a Trump comedian mocking Puerto Rico as a floating island of garbage and by Elon Musk's pledge to pay a million dollars every day to a voter in a swing state who signed his pro super PAC. – The constitutional petition, which the Philadelphia district attorney says amounts to an illegal lottery. Musk, who spent more than a hundred million dollars supporting Trump's candidacy, said the effort was not intended to get people to vote or register for anyone. The types of campaigns that first brought Biden onto the national stage, more than fifty years ago, are long gone. We are now completely through the looking glass.

