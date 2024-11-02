Challenges for local SMEs in the sandals sector, Joko Widodo: competing with imported products





WORD TRACKS, Tangerang – Small and medium sandal shoe industries (IKM) in Tangerang Regency complain about the proliferation of imported products circulating in the market. This situation has slowed down the local market for sandalwood products, which is currently in a good mood. An IKM actor of sandal shoes in Tangerang Regency, Joko Widodo, admitted that since April 2024, the marketing of local sandal products has decreased significantly. According to owner This Reward mountain sandal product, this condition is also felt by other SMEs. Wow! Dozens of Golkar cadres urge DPP to deactivate Mad Romli “We experienced a fairly stable market in February-March 2024, after which it declined, until now. “In February-March 2024, products could be sold for more than five thousand, but now the maximum is two thousand five hundred to three thousand,” Joko Widodo said, Saturday (02/11/24). Joko also revealed that the decline in people's purchasing power for local sandal products was mainly due to the increase in imported products entering the local market at cheaper prices. “What we feel most is our competition with imported products. If we talk about quality, local products are no less good. However, what surprises us is that the price is much cheaper, which is not proportionate to the production costs. “We really feel it,” Joko explained. Semen Merah Putih develops special team of cement experts Faced with this situation, Joko hopes that the government can remove the entry of imported products, especially products largely produced by the Indonesian people. Because if there is no government intervention regarding the circulation of imported products, SMEs will gradually go bankrupt, capable of producing but incapable of selling. “We are aware that we have now entered the global market, but while the need for local products can still be supported by local business players, our hope is to be able to manufacture imported products. So there must be restrictions so that SMEs can survive,” he stressed. (*

