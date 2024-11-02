Politics
I wanted these 828 men not to be forgotten: the Chinese documentary raising the ghosts of war | Documentary films
A A little-known World War II tragedy is the subject of a documentary that was a surprise success in China and was chosen by the country for two Oscars, despite having already been disqualified in one of the categories.
Monday, it was revealed that The Sinking of the Lisbon Maru, selected by China as the film for the best international feature film at the Oscars, had been deemed ineligible. The competition rules stipulate that a film in this category must have a majority (more than 50%) non-English dialogue track.
I didn't know the rules at all, explains Fang Li, the director, who claims that the film was selected by the official Chinese committee without his knowledge. Fang says the definition of dialogue was unclear and that by some definitions his film, which interviews people in China, the United Kingdom and Japan, could still be considered 50 percent non-English.
The Sinking of the Lisbon Maru tells the story of a Japanese ship that was used to transport 1,816 British prisoners of war from Hong Kong to Japan during World War II. In October 1942, while the unmarked ship was crossing the East China Sea, it was torpedoed by the United States Navy. Hundreds of prisoners drowned or were shot by Japanese troops while trying to escape. But more than 300 people were rescued by Chinese fishermen who spotted smoke and debris coming from an archipelago on China's east coast (most were later recaptured by the Japanese).
Fang, a businessman turned film director, first learned of the incident when he heard from a fisherman on Dongji Island, a part of the Zhoushan Archipelago that more than 80 years ago , was the site of the rescue mission, mentioning the existence of a sunken World War II ship in nearby waters. Fang set about searching for the remains of the ships, but the project quickly evolved into telling the stories of the people on board. I wanted these 828 men not to be forgotten, says Fang, director, producer and animator of the film, referring to the men who did not survive.
With many people involved in the incident since their deaths, piecing together the story has been a struggle. At one point, Fang sought the help of a private detective in Tokyo to find the children of Kyoda Shigeru, the captain of the Lisbon Maru, who in 1947 was convicted of war crimes for his role in the incident . Prisoners of war had been forced into the hold of the ship when it sank, causing many to die from suffocation and drowning. His children, now elderly themselves, say their father never mentioned the incident. Perhaps at the thought of so many deaths he was full of remorse, said the son of Shigerus.
To find the British survivors, Fang took a different approach. In 2018, he placed a full page advertisements in British newspapers – including the Guardian and Observer calling on any surviving POWs or their loved ones to get in touch. Fang says he received more than 380 responses.
Although the film features shocking Japanese violence, it tells touching family stories, Fang says. But almost 80 years after the war, the countries involved in the Lisbon Maru tragedy, namely the United States, the United Kingdom, China and Japan, still do not maintain easy relations. In recent months, there has been a wave of anti-Japanese nationalism in China, including two separate incidents of stabbings. In one of these attacks, a 10-year-old Japanese boy was killed in Shenzhen, southern China. fatally stabbed on the anniversary of Japan's invasion of China in 1931 (Chinese Foreign Minister said in Japan to avoid politicizing or exaggerating the issue).
When asked if he fears that the documentary, rated 9.3/10 on Doubana Chinese review website, will contribute to anti-Japanese sentiment, but Fang hopes not. This is neither the point nor the value of the film. The value of film is the human stories, he says. He wants to fill in the gaps in history.
However, the film, which is seeking a distributor in the United Kingdom, has been received enthusiastically by Chinese authorities. Although it was disqualified in the Best International Feature Film category at the Academy Awards, it remains China's choice for Best Documentary Feature.
In 2022, Xi Jinping, Chinese President, wrote a letter to the daughter of Dennis Morley, one of the last surviving prisoners of war from the Lisbon Maru. It was hand-delivered to his home in Gloucestershire by the Chinese ambassador to the UK. In his letter, Xi said the Lisbon Maru incident was a historic episode illustrating the deep friendship forged between the people of our two countries. according to a statement from the Chinese Embassy.
Fang insists that the sinking of the Lisbon Maru is a passion project and that he has not actively cultivated official support. People have nothing to do with politics, he said. We want all the soldiers, [or] their souls, to return home.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/film/2024/nov/01/the-sinking-of-the-lisbon-maru-fang-li-oscar
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Why Xi Jinping fears the Dalai Lama
- Despite sharp differences on workers' rights, unions divide around Trump and Harris | US Election News 2024
- Women's Tennis Concludes Roberta Alison Fall Classic Women's Tennis Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- S&P raises Turkey's credit rating to BB – Turkish Minute
- Teenager jailed for life for killing ex-girlfriend
- PM Modi to boost BJP campaign in Maharashtra with several rallies from November 8-14
- Indicator survey: majority of people are satisfied with the state of public transportation during Jokowi's era
- Is Trump or Harris better for the US economy? What the experts say
- UK Conservative Party elects Badenoch as new leader
- Chaos at UK law firm accused of ignoring Saudi World Cup report | Saudi Arabia
- Player portraits from the 2024 WTA Final captured in Riyadh
- 3.6 magnitude earthquake hits Jharkhand, no casualties reported | Pragativadi